NCIS season 22 finale to feature a major death, reveals star

NCIS is set to conclude its NCIS season 22 on Monday, May 5, with a dramatic finale that promises to shake up the long-running CBS procedural. In a recent interview, series star Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that the episode will feature the death of a major character, marking one of the most emotionally significant moments in the show’s recent history.

Valderrama revealed during an appearance on CBS Mornings:

“Somebody does die, and it’s not the murder of the week, It’s somebody very... unfortunately... very close to us, and it’s going to be very earth-shattering and really heartbreaking.”

Although Valderrama did not name the character, he emphasized that the loss will have long-term consequences that extend beyond the season finale, into season 23 and potentially beyond. The intention, according to the actor, was to disrupt the relative calm of NCIS season 22 and reorient the tone of the show heading into its next chapter.

NCIS season 22: Plot summary

The NCIS season 22 finale, titled Nexus, follows the events of episode 19, Irreconcilable Differences. The NCIS team is investigating a link between the dangerous Nexus cartel and Carla Marino, a mob boss with a personal history tied to team leader Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole). Marino is portrayed by guest star Rebecca De Mornay.

According to the official CBS logline:

“As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future.”

This story arc brings together several narrative threads from earlier in the season and places the entire team in peril, increasing speculation about who might not make it out alive.

NCIS season 22: Two-part finale structure

Valderrama confirmed that the finale is part of a planned two-episode arc, beginning with Irreconcilable Differences and concluding with Nexus.

This structure was designed to build suspense and allow the writers to fully explore both the threat posed by the Nexus cartel and the internal consequences for the NCIS team, Valderrama said.

“We decided, let’s do a two-part season finale. The first part was last Monday. Big, big questions... and then the next episode answers all these questions.”

NCIS season 22: Impact on season 23

The actor also noted that the events of the finale will set the stage for season 23. The series was recently renewed by CBS and is expected to return in Fall 2025.

The character's death teased in the finale will likely have a direct influence on team dynamics, investigations, and emotional arcs going forward.

“The biggest idea was to say, ‘How do we disrupt the peace of season 22 and set the tone for Season 23?’ This episode does that better than we’ve done in many years,” Valderrama teased.

Despite being the longest-running scripted drama currently airing on CBS, NCIS continues to draw a strong audience. The main cast includes Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll. Steven D. Binder serves as showrunner.

The NCIS Season 22 finale, Nexus, will air Monday, May 6, 2025, on CBS. With a major death confirmed and the resolution of high-stakes storylines ahead, the episode is expected to deliver one of the show’s most impactful conclusions in recent years.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS season 22 streaming on Paramount+.

