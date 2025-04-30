NCIS Season 22 Episode 19 recap: What happened to LaRoche?

NCIS Season 22 is one step from its season finale. The 19th episode, titled, Irreconcilable Differences, aired on CBS on Monday, April 28, 2025. It gave a conclusion to McGee's long battle against Deputy Director LaRoche, pursuing whom affected his sleep, peace, and credibility. However, eventually he and the MCRT team were able to pull the curtains on LaRoche, proving that McGee was right all along.

Ad

Here's the official synopsis of the episode by CBS:

"McGee's career and credibility are on the line when he investigates the deputy director for corruption; Torres and Knight receive some surprising news."

NCIS Season 22 stars Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Wilmer Valderrama, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about episode 19 of NCIS season 22. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

McGee continued digging evidence against LaRoche in the NCIS Season 22 episode 19

Ad

NCIS Season 22 episode 19 began with Agent McGee having a nightmare in which Deputy Director LaRoche killed him. He had been sleeplessly pursuing his case, trying to find something to prove that he was a mole.

McGee shared his dream with Torres and Jess, but it did more harm than good, as it became just another topic of discussion for them. However, the team had begun to worry about his health, so Parker asked him to go home for rest instead of going to the crime scene.

Ad

They were called to investigate a shooting of a party supply truck named Buddy Birthday’s Barn. There were no fatalities, but a military grade weapon was found nearby, which meant NCIS's involvement.

On the other hand, McGee continued his pursuit of LaRoche when he saw him leaving the office without security, which was odd considering he had been a hitman's target recently.

McGee witnessed LaRoche killing a man in NCIS season 22 episode 19

Ad

Back in the office, Kasie found out that the weapon was specifically designed to shoot down drones. The shooters had stolen some unspecified object from the party truck, which they must find out to solve the case. On the other hand, McGee witnessed LaRoche shooting someone. However, when he tried to pursue him, he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The team reached there and found McGee injured. His version of the story was hard to believe, as he had been sleepless for days, and the body of LaRoche's victim was missing. Though Parker and the rest of the team believed him, Vance ordered him to stop investigating LaRoche. Parker advised McGee to get Jimmy to sketch the victim.

Ad

Kasie found a link between the shooting suspect and LaRoche's victim. The latter was among the many known associates of the former. His name was Jason Meeks, whose body was soon discovered.

LaRoche was caught by the MCRT team

Ad

LaRoche had filed a complaint against McGee for workplace harassment, citing abuse of power and unlawful investigation. The IG office sent an Inspector to investigate the case, who brought in McGee for questioning. The agent did not pull back his words and stated everything as it was. He accused LaRoche of being a mole and involved in illegal activities.

This team the entire team was behind McGee and trying to find something on LaRoche, or else McGee could lose his job and reputation. The agent made one more attempt to take down McGee and stashed himself in LaRoche’s van. He found the Deputy Director in the middle of a buy, which led to an intense standoff among the three.

Ad

However, LaRoche did something unexpected. He saved McGee's life, saying that he had something in his pocket that would explain everything. Till then, the rest of the team had gathered the evidence against LaRoche and had reached the scene. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, and for the big reveal, the viewers would have to tune in for the NCIS season 22 finale on Monday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 episode 19 and other NCISverse shows on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More