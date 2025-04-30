Sam Hanna’s guest appearance in NCIS is among the best it ever had, here’s why 

LL Cool J's return as Sam Hanna in NCIS season 22, episode 18, After the Storm, was the character's first appearance in the flagship series in almost 16 years. First introduced in season 6, episodes 22 and 23, Sam was featured in a backdoor pilot that spawned NCIS: Los Angeles, which aired for 14 seasons before its end in May 2023.

After NCIS: Los Angeles ended, Sam appeared in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3, working with Jane Tennant’s team as part of an elite unit. That arc ended tragically when most of the team was killed in an ambush, with Sam surviving the attack. Following that, Hawai’i was canceled in 2024, leaving Sam’s future uncertain—until this return in season 22.

NCIS: Logical character progression

When Sam returns, he is no longer in the field as an active player. Rather, he has taken a position on Capitol Hill, advocating for congressional approval of military missions. This is a logical narrative shift, given that after the traumatic experience of losing his team, he decides to take a step back from the field temporarily. His return is not hasty or overblown but rather is seamlessly incorporated when the D.C.-based crew calls him in on a case.

By the episode's end, Sam informs Director Leon Vance that he's resigning from his Capitol Hill job, with the door left open for a permanent return to the series. The decision feels earned, both emotionally and narratively, after documenting how much he misses field work and the camaraderie.

One of the biggest reasons Sam's return worked is the existing chemistry between him and a lot of the existing cast. Sam and Tim McGee already have a history from the original backdoor pilot and have similar leadership styles. His connection with Jessica Knight, based on shared trauma from losing their respective teams, provides emotional resonance. His respect for Alden Parker and combat camaraderie with Nick Torres further enhance how well he integrates within the NCIS universe.

Notably, Sam's off-duty relationship with Jimmy Palmer—particularly their Friday-night karaoke excursions with Jimmy's daughter, Victoria—also injects an extra level of personal involvement rarely examined in the franchise. The scenes also deliver a backhanded reference to LL Cool J's musical career, with an added twist: Sam sings as Jimmy raps.

A new take on NCIS action

Conventionally, NCIS action is typically limited to shootouts and procedural moves. But Sam Hanna's close-quarters combat skills, a signature of his NCIS: Los Angeles days, are a welcome addition. One of the highlights of the episode is a battle on a submarine where guns can't be fired because the environment is flammable.

This leads to one of the longest and most heavily choreographed fight scenes in the series's history, providing a nice break from the norm and a showcase for McGee's athleticism as well as Sam's.

Possible futures for the character

Although an official announcement concerning Sam's re-entry in season 23 has not been forthcoming, the end of the show leaves little doubt that his life is far from over. Vance's statement of "the door is always open" seems in-universe, but also as much a message from the show creators to fans.

If Sam is hired by the D.C. team as a permanent member, he would not need much adjustment to integrate well. His emotional depth, tactical experience, and personal relationships make him an ideal candidate to infuse fresh life into the long-running series as it gets close to its 500th episode.

Sam Hanna's one-off appearance on the series was both story-wise justified and strategically advantageous for the show. It honored the character's established history, capitalized on existing relationships, and provided new opportunities for character growth and action. Whether Sam does or does not return in a recurring capacity, this episode is a model for how legacy characters can be brought back in a significant and effective manner.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS streaming on CBS.

