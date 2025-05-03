Carla Marino may be the primary attraction of NCIS season 22 finale, here’s why

The NCIS season 22 finale, airing on May 5, 2025, is set to deliver a high-stakes conclusion, and the return of Carla Marino is expected to play a central role. Introduced earlier in the season, Marino, portrayed by Rebecca De Mornay, is a mob boss with long-standing ties to Special Agent Alden Parker’s past.

As seen in the photos released by TVLine on April 30, 2025, Marino's involvement suggests a deeper connection to the case involving the Nexus cartel. Known for her influence and evasiveness, Marino’s reappearance adds tension to an already complex investigation.

Her return brings unresolved conflict, moral complexity, and an unpredictable edge to the finale, making her a key focal point. Her uneasy alliance with Parker raises the stakes, and she’s expected to drive much of the episode’s tension and intrigue.

Carla Marino’s return raises the stakes in NCIS season 22 finale

Carla Marino’s return in the NCIS season 22 finale puts a volatile element into an already tense investigation. Played by Rebecca De Mornay, Marino is no ordinary criminal, she’s a mob boss with a long and complicated history with Special Agent Alden Parker.

First introduced earlier in the season, her ability to evade justice and manipulate those around her has made her a formidable adversary. Now, she’s back, and her involvement suggests that the danger is more pressing. What makes her return so impactful is the timing.

As the NCIS team investigates a deadly link between the Nexus cartel and missing nuclear material, they’re forced to consider Marino not as a threat but as a potential ally. This shift might disrupt the usual order of operations and put everyone on edge, especially Parker, whose past failures with Marino still linger.

Her presence will also create friction among the team, as her motivations remain unclear. The decision to work with her is a gamble, and it places NCIS in a compromising position. As the finale unfolds, Marino’s role is bound to shape not just the outcome of the case, but the future direction of the team and series.

Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines told TVLine on April 6, 2025,

“I know the fans have really been kind of craving a little bit more long-form storytelling. You’re going to get it. This season ends with some of those longer story arcs that you have been hoping for, so we’re going to satisfy a lot of people, I think.”.

Parker and Marino's history on NCIS

Special Agent Alden Parker's longstanding pursuit of mob boss Carla Marino is a central thread in NCIS season 22. Their history dates back to Parker's tenure with the FBI, where he led a task force aimed at dismantling the Kansas City mob, with Marino as the boss.

Despite his efforts, Marino consistently evaded capture, often by eliminating potential witnesses, leaving Parker's mission unfulfilled. Marino's reemergence in the episode Knight and Day reignites this unresolved conflict.

The NCIS team uncovers that Melinda Martin, a woman they are protecting, is actually April Day, who had a past relationship with Marino's son, Jason. After Jason's death, April went into hiding, fearing Marino's influence.

When Marino attempts to reconnect with her granddaughter, Parker seizes the opportunity to apprehend her. However, due to a lack of direct evidence Marino is released, much to Parker's frustration.

He symbolically places her mugshot at his desk, a constant reminder of the justice yet to be served. As Parker remains resolute in his quest to bring Marino to justice, the season finale sets the stage for an interesting dynamic between them.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCIS.

