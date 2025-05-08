Who is Rebecca De Mornay? Meet the actress who plays Carla Marino in NCIS season 22

NCIS season 22 came to an end on May 5, 2025 after airing twenty episodes on CBS since October 14, 2024. Besides the primary characters, the episode featured several other characters crucial to the show's narrative.

Among them, one of the most significant was that of Carla Marino, a mob boss of the Kansas City Mob. Marino's character in NCIS season 22 was portrayed by actress Rebecca De Mornay, who has previously worked on projects such as The Slugger's Wife (1985), The Trip to Bountiful (1985), and The Three Musketeers (1993).

About Rebecca De Mornay, the actress who appeared as Carla Marino in NCIS season 22

As per Rebecca De Mornay's profile on IMDb, she was born on August 29, 1959, to parents Wally George and Julie Eager in Santa Rosa, California, USA. While Rebecca was still young, her parents got divorced, and her mother got married to a man named Richard De Mornay.

Rebecca and her mother moved to Pasadena following the marriage, and Richard adopted Rebecca and raised her as her own. Following this, Rebecca also took on her stepfather's surname.

Her stepfather passed away in 1962, following which Rebecca's mother moved to Europe with Rebecca and her half-brother Peter. Rebecca primarily grew up in England and Austria.

In 1977, Rebecca graduated from high school, shortly after which, she started taking acting lessons from Lee Strasberg's Institute and later became associated with Francis Ford Coppola's Zoetrope Film Studio.

She made her film debut in Coppola's musical romantic drama film One from the Heart in 1982 where she played the role of an understudy. Although her character did not have much screen presence, Mornay managed to make an impact with her performance in the film.

The same year, she also appeared in Paul Brickman's coming-of-age teen comedy film Risky Business where she played Lana, one of the movie's leads. Her role in the film remains one of the most memorable in her decades-long career.

In 1985, Rebecca De Mornay appeared in three back-to-back films. These were The Slugger's Wife, Runaway Train, and The Trip to Bountiful. All of these projects were crucial to Rebecca's evolution as an actress in the industry.

In 1986, Rebecca started being a part of TV shows, and two of her first projects on TV were Tall Tales & Legends and The Murders in the Rue Morgue. Between 1987 and 2012, Rebecca appeared in more than twenty films, including Beauty and the Beast (1987), Guilty as Sin (1993), and Thick as Thieves (1999).

She further appeared in Wedding Crashers (2005) and Mother's Day (2010). Her latest role was in the 2024 film Peter Five Eight.

When it comes to television shows, Rebecca De Mornay has played crucial roles in The Shining (1997), ER (1999), and The Practice (2004). She also appeared in the shows John from Cincinnati (2007), Jessica Jones (2015-2019), and Lucifer (2016, 2021). Most recently, she appeared in NCIS season 22 as mob boss Carla Marino.

About NCIS season 22

The plot of NCIS remains constant across seasons. The show explores the experiences of special agents representing the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The official synopsis for NCIS season 22 is as follows:

"NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it’s a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties."

All episodes of NCIS season 22 are available on the CBS app. Additionally, the episodes can also be found on streaming platforms such as Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

