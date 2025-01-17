From Francis Ford Coppola to Naomi Watts: Hollywood pays tribute to David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker after his death at 78

David Lynch's passing on January 16, 2025, at 78, has left social media and the film industry in mourning. Tributes poured in from notable figures like Francis Ford Coppola, James Gunn, Naomi Watts, and Kyle MacLachlan, honoring the legendary director's legacy.

Francis Ford Coppola paid his condolences through an Instagram post, and said:

“I am astounded and heartbroken I can’t express with any words the profound loss of the great David Lynch my friend.”

Furthermore, the Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also expressed his feelings towards David and stated in a tweet how the filmmaker has “inspired so many” people.

Thereafter, Kyle MacLachlan, the actor who worked in a number of movies and shows directed by David, such as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, also shared an emotional message through an Instagram post on January 16, 2025.

He said:

“Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision. What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him.”

On the other hand, the actress from Lynch’s 2001 movie, Mulholland Drive, also posted a series of her pictures with David on Instagram and wrote:

“My heart is broken. My Buddy Dave… The world will not be the same without him. His creative mentorship was truly powerful. He put me on the map. The world I’d been trying to break into for ten plus years, flunking auditions left and right. Finally, I sat in front of a curious man, beaming with light, speaking words from another era, making me laugh and feel at ease.”

Naomi also talked about how David’s “wisdom and humour and love” impacted her, while thanking him for “everything.” She later signed off the note as “Buttercup.”

Furthermore, other celebrities like Nicholas Cage, Steven Spielberg, Marion Cotillard and many more also paid their tributes as David passed away unexpectedly.

David Lynch’s family’s statement explored as the legendary filmmaker passed away

David Lynch, the iconic 78-year-old filmmaker, passed away on January 16, 2025, after battling emphysema, a lung disease caused by damaged air sacs that make breathing difficult. According to Variety, Lynch revealed last year that his condition stemmed from a lifetime of smoking. Deadline added that the LA fires worsened his health, eventually prompting him to relocate.

Furthermore, as the filmmaker passed away, his family released a statement on Facebook confirming his death and said:

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.” It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

While the condolences and the tributes continue to pour in on various platforms, the family of the director is yet to reveal more details about his funeral and memorial services.

