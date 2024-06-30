Dune star Kyle MacLachlan danced to the tune of Charli XCX's remix of Girl, So Confusing and the whole internet went wild. The actor took to TikTok earlier this week to release a video of himself sporting a neon green shirt, black pants, and a pair of headphones, lip-syncing and dancing to The girl, so confusing version with lorde by Charli XCX and Lorde. The actor captioned his TikTok:

"The girl, so confusing remix and it’s the same but i made a music video to it so it’s not,"

The actor even expressed the lyrics of the track through his actions accompanied by some stunning transitions.

Social media users loved Kyle Maclachlan's performance. A few users even compared the actor to Jeff Goldblum. To many users, Kyle Maclachlan was a "gem" that needed to be protected and to others, he was simply a "pookie." Many agreed that the actor stayed "slaying". Here are a few Reddit reactions to Maclachlan's TikTok from the r/Fauxmoi subreddit:

"He's a gem and we must protect him," said one Reddit user.

"He stays hot, unproblematic, and slaying. We stan our cosmic FBI king," added a second Redditor.

"What a man what a man what a mighty good man," gushed a third social media user.

"dayum kyle is walking like a b***h. serve that s**t king," cheered one Reddit user.

Many users called Kyle Maclachlan a "national treasure."

"Delightful. I needed some fun wholesomeness today.", cheered another Reddit user.

"This guy routinely does the goofiest s**t both in front of the camera and just living his life and I love every second of it he shares. What an absolute treasure. I watched every episode of Portlandia because there was a good chance he'd show up in it," said another Reddittor.

"A hero who's not only never let us down, but he's only gotten better," added another user.

"He really is too cool for this planet," commented yet another Redditor.

"You're all about writing poems / But I'm about throwing parties": Charli XCX to Lorde on Girl, So Confusing

Charli XCX released her sixth studio album Brat to critical acclaim on Friday, June 7. The album and its deluxe edition contained 18 songs in total, with one among the plethora of tracks being Girl, So Confusing. According to Rolling Stone, the song dealt with the relationship between herself and Royals hitmaker Lorde.

In the track, Charli who has been long compared to Lorde with rumours of a frenemy relationship between the duo, sings about her mixed feelings for Lorde. She talked about the internet comparing their similar hair and talking about how they were alike despite in reality the duo having very little in common. XCX explains in her second verse:

"You're all about writing poems / But I'm about throwing parties / Think you should come to my party /And put your hands up / I think we're totally different / But opposites do attract / Maybe we're so meant to be / Just you and me."

On Friday, July 21, Charli XCX released a remix of the song featuring Lorde herself titled The girl, so confusing version with lorde. In Lorde's verse on the track, the singer talked about dealing with body issues and canceling on XCX to avoid being seen in pictures together. Lorde also revealed that she was once jealous of Charli XCX and forgot that underneath her status as an icon, Charli was "still that young girl from Essex."