When was David Lynch diagnosed with Emphysema? All about the 'Twin Peaks' famed director's health battle in the wake of his death at 78

Director David Lynch, known for films such as Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, and Eraserhead, has died at the age of 78. Lynch's family announced the news via Facebook on Thursday, January 16, 2024.

"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole,’" the Facebook message read.

The director's death comes five months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with emphysema in 2020. During an August 2024 interview with Sight & Sound magazine, Lynch said he was diagnosed with the chronic lung disease owing to "many years of smoking."

Lynch, a filmmaker, artist, musician, and actor, was born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana. He began his career studying and selling paintings before making short films in the 1960s.

"I loved the smell of tobacco, the taste of tobacco"—David Lynch revealed he started smoking at the age of 8

In August 2024, David Lynch, during his interview with Sight & Sound magazine, revealed he had been diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 after years of smoking. He elaborated that his condition was so severe that he was homebound and likely wouldn't be able to direct films in person.

"I’m homebound whether I like it or not. I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition affects the air sacs in the lungs (or alveoli) that stretch and fill with air when one breathes. These sacs help air leave the lungs when one breathes out. However, when damaged due to emphysema, it is hard to remove air from the lungs, leaving less room for oxygen-rich air to enter.

Typical symptoms include shortness of breath (especially with activity) and a wheezing sound when exhaling. Those with emphysema also have a chronic cough. There is no way to reverse the damage caused by the condition.

Referencing his smoking habit, David Lynch told Sight & Sound:

"Smoking was something that I absolutely loved, but in the end, it bit me. It was part of the art life for me..."

In November 2024, the director told People magazine he took up smoking at the age of 8.

"A big important part of my life was smoking. I loved the smell of tobacco, the taste of tobacco. I loved lighting cigarettes. It was part of being a painter and a filmmaker for me."

David Lynch with Emily Stofle at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Elaborating on his condition, the director explained that he had to rely on supplemental oxygen for any activity more strenuous than a walk across the room. David Lynch also revealed that he unsuccessfully tried to quit smoking over the years. But it wasn't two years after his diagnosis that he finally gave up the habit.

"I could hardly move without gasping for air. Quitting was my only choice," he explained.

The director explained that while he should have quit smoking sooner, he didn't regret it as it was "important" to him and, like "every addict," he wished that "what we love is good for us." However, David Lynch also hoped to inspire people to learn from his mistakes.

"I really wanted to get this across: Think about it. You can quit these things that are going to end up killing you," he told People. "I owe it to them — and to myself — to say that."

David Lynch's first full-length feature film was the independent movie Eraserhead (1977), which earned him success. Lynch is known for surrealist and dreamlike qualities of his films. Some of David Lynch's prominent works include Twin Peaks, The Elephant Man, Dune, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, and Mulholland Drive.

His work has earned him several accolades, including an honorary Academy Award and two prizes from the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival.

Lynch also worked as a musician, releasing albums such as BlueBOB (2001), Crazy Clown Time (2011), and The Big Dream (2013). He has directed music videos for X Japan, Nine Inch Nails, and Donovan and commercials for brands like Dior, YSL, Gucci, and the NYC Department of Sanitation.

David Lynch is survived by his four children: Jennifer (with ex-wife Peggy Reavey), Austin (with ex-wife Mary Fisk), Riley (with ex-wife Mary Sweeney), and Lula (with ex-wife Emily Stofle).

