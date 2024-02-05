South Korean government reported to announce plans for smoking scene censorship from K-dramas and films at the World Health Organization

According to a report from the Korean media site Herald Corporation on February 4, 2024, the South Korean government intends to make it mandatory to restrict smoking scenes in OTT platform shows, such as Netflix. The government has raised concerns about the portrayal of smoking in these shows without implementing any safety measures.

The authorities are particularly worried about the influence of such scenes on underage audiences, fearing that they may encourage and support smoking among preteens and teenagers in South Korea. The South Korean government is reportedly planning to propose restrictions on the depiction of smoking scenes, aligning with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).

South Korean government calls for ban on scenes involving smoking and tobacco usage in K-dramas

Recently, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and more have released outstanding K-drama original series on their platforms. However, concerns have been raised regarding certain series, such as The Worst of Evil, starring Ji Chang-wook and Wi Ha-joon, and the Netflix original series Doona!, where the main protagonist, Bae Suzy, is frequently seen smoking cigarettes.

Traditionally, in K-drama and films, where sequences involving the usage of cigarettes or tobacco are either left out or subtly obscured, OTT platforms are seen to present such scenes without any restrictions. In an attempt to emulate the original webtoon, media outlets are using the Netflix drama Doona! as a case in point, in which Suzy's character is often seen smoking.

The South Korean government has hence expressed its reservations about such scenes, stating that they would influence teenagers into consuming them.

Meanwhile, several other K-dramas have shown scenes of actors lighting their cigarettes and taking a drag without censorship on OTT platforms, such as Han So-hee's My Name, Song Hye-kyo's The Glory, Song Kang's Nevertheless, Squid Game, and many more. Many people expressed the view that in Korea, cigarettes are often associated with themes of violence, drug abuse, and alcohol consumption.

Bar-themed television series are popular even though authorities have often warned against them for "promoting drinking culture." On tvN's night discussion program Life Bar, three show hosts and star guests openly share their life experiences over cocktails. Wide audiences are exposed to its live drinking situations.

Its top viewership rate was about 3%, while its average rating was approximately 1%. In December 2018, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) sent the program its most recent warning for including a scenario involving alcohol consumption.

At present, scenes including drinking are more prevalent in South Korean dramas such as Marry My Husband, Doctor Slump, WWW, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Vincenzo, Shooting Stars, and more. Talk shows such as BTS member Suga's Suchwita revolves around the concept of drinking with the guest while discussing various topics.

Certain Korean content, such as rapper Lee Young-ji's My Alcohol Diary (Nothing's Much Prepared) and BTS member Kim Seok-jin's Drunken Truth with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won, has been noted for not requiring censorship or facing bans on its sequences involving smoking.

Only 3.5% of Korean women over the age of 15 smoke regularly, compared to 32% of Korean males over the age of 15. TV smoking sequences have been subject to self-regulation by the transmitting station since 2002 due to concerns about their impact on children.

Even in K-dramas or Korean films, actors are often seen to take a fag out of the pack, but they never light it up. It is challenging for filmmakers to incorporate any sequences with smoking because the government has tightened its laws and restrictions.

While drinking and tobacco consumption are among the leading causes of millions of avoidable deaths, alcohol consumption is not strictly regulated since certain TV series with a bar theme are running, which encourages drinking. However, Tobacco TV commercials are prohibited.

However, the 10th Conference of the Parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which is set to take place in Panama from February 5–11, 2024, will have an entourage from South Korea attending.

The contingent will call on the Secretariat and the convention's organizing parties to restrict the amount of tobacco and smoking sequences that are portrayed on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix series and Korean dramas, during the conference.

They will also stress the importance of working together to adapt to the shifting prevention of tobacco use landscape. That entails the introduction of new tobacco products as well as the expansion of tobacco advertising and promotional activities through international media channels.

However, Korean internet users think that if limitations are implemented, there should be equal limitations across various forms of intoxicants, including tobacco usage or cigarettes, alcohol, and drugs.