Park Min-young starring drama Marry My Husband reaches an all-new high in viewership rating amidst her ongoing controversy

In the popular K-drama series Marry My Husband, which is now airing, Park Min-young, a South Korean actress, portrays Kang Ji-won. On January 1, 2024, the series debuted on tvN. Since then, it has drawn a lot of favourable reviews from both reviewers and fans because of its intriguing plot and actress Park Min-young's outstanding acting ability.

Marry My Husband, starring Park Min-young and Na In-woo, ranked #1 during its time slot and had its greatest audience figures ever. The drama had a 0.4 percent gain in viewing countrywide, reaching its greatest viewership numbers. It scored 7.8 per cent. This drama achieved a personal high and was ranked first among Monday-Tuesday dramas.

The drama is about a lady who is granted a second shot at life and seeks retribution. Every Monday and Tuesday, the webtoon adaptation of a drama is aired.

Park Min-young embroiled in alleged ex-boyfriend Kang Jong-hyun's embezzlement controversy, which affected her ongoing drama Marry My Husband

As of January 17, 2024, Marry My Husband had an average viewership rate of 7.8 percent across the country, according to Nielsen Korea. The drama has reached a new height with this statistic, up 0.4 percent from the preceding episode.

For the unversed, Nielsen leads the world in data, analytics, and consumer estimation. Nielsen in South Korea offers media planning and optimization strategies, such as Nielsen Media Impact (NMI). NMI offers its clients media usage measurements across multiple formats using digital data, television panels, and analytics.

At first, Marry My Husband appeared to be affected by this incident; in the episodes that followed the disclosure, viewership dropped somewhat, from 7.6 percent to 7.4 percent. The television show's earlier decline in popularity and Park Min-young's private challenges contributed to the ratings becoming more notable.

The affair intensified public attention, as did Park Min-young's audacious and unorthodox wardrobe choice in the play, which exposed her collarbone and shoulder in an attire judged unsuitable for an office setting.

As Dispatch disclosed on January 15, 2024, that the actress had made up her story about getting money from her contentious ex-boyfriend Kang Jong-hyun, the actress has been the focus of media attention. A whopping ₩60.0 billion KRW (about $45.7 million USD) is allegedly missing from Bithumb and its affiliates, according to accusations made against Kang.

Dispatch reported that the crisis worsened when it was discovered that Park Min-young had first claimed she was unaware of Kang Jong-hyun's wrongdoings throughout their relationship, precipitating their split. The media source made clear in their in-depth analysis that Park Min-young received ₩250 million KRW, or around $190,000 USD, during her relationship with Kang Jong-hyun.

Authorities investigated Kang Jong-hyun's use of Park Min-young's account under a borrowed identity in February 2023, involving the actress from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. It turned out transparent then that she was not connected to the case.

Following the actress's involvement in an embezzlement controversy, the ongoing tvN drama has recently enjoyed success. Even though the Healer actress was proven innocent in the entire scandal, Korean netizens haven't cleared her of their speculations. The whole scandal further damaged her career since she made a comeback almost a year later.

Her previous projects were Love In Contract and Netflix's Forecasting Love & Weather, both released in 2022.

Nevertheless, the ongoing tvN drama's recent ratings spike suggests that it has succeeded in drawing in and holding on to viewers, potentially owing to its intriguing plot, excellent acting, or perhaps the intrigue generated by the drama surrounding its star actress.

More about Park Min-young's ongoing drama Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband was inspired by the webtoon of Seong So-jak. The narrative centres on Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young), whose life is imploding because of her mother and her financially strapped, jobless husband. She finds out she has cancer and that her time is running out.

To make matters worse, she discovers her spouse is having an affair with a close friend of hers. She gets into a physical altercation with her husband, which culminates in her murder. She chooses to get vengeance on everyone who wronged her after opening her eyes to discover that she is ten years in the past.

Na In-woo, who was also seen in the 2020 drama Mr. Queen, portrays the story's male lead. Ji-Won is the primary source of encouragement in Kang Ji-won's quest for vengeance in the ongoing drama. The drama also stars Song Ha-yoon from Fight For My Way and Lee Yi-kyung, who is known for Welcome To Waikiki.

Meanwhile, international viewers can watch Marry My Husband on Prime Video and Viki. Episodes 7 and 8 will be aired on January 22 and 23, 2024.