"She will be stronger than ever": Fans react as Marry My Husband's Park Min-young declines Dispatch's report receiving $190,000 from ex Kang Jong-hyun

On January 15, 2024, the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, published an exclusive report stating that Park Min-young allegedly received $190,000 USD while she was in a relationship with infamous businessman Kang Jong-hyun.

Refuting Dispatch's claims, Park Min-young's agency, Hook Entertainment, revealed that the money sent to the actress' bank account was used by her ex, Kang Jong-hyun, and she did not use it for her own interests.

As the Marry My Husband actress refuted the reports, fans on the internet showed their support towards her, stating that she will become stronger following this, and criticized the media's report for damaging her reputation.

Fans are proud of Park Min-young for standing up for herself via Instagram

In September 2022, the aforementioned outlet reported that both Park Min-young and Kang Jong-hyun were in a relationship, to which the actress's agency, Hook Entertainment, responded that she had dated the businessman but broke up with him.

They stated that she would be more careful in the future as she is a responsible public figure.

In the latest exclusive report, Dispatch elaborated the process through which the Marry My Husband actress allegedly received $190,000 and financial support from her ex, Kang Jong-hyun, when the duo were in a relationship. The outlet reported that the money was transferred from the businessman's company to the actress' personal bank account. It was disguised as a loan and then sent to the actress' account for living expenses.

Refuting Dispatch's claims, Hook Entertainment responded that the actress was already investigated in February 2023, as her ex used her bank account. Through the police investigation, it was clarified that the Marry My Husband actress did not engage in anything illegal and never profited from the corrupt acts of her ex.

The agency further reported that the $190,000 that Park Min-young received in her bank account was used by her ex, Kang Jong-hyun, who had been using her bank account to receive money from his company. They revealed that it was not used for her personal living expenses and concluded that fans should refrain from spreading defamatory news on social media.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Marry My Husband actress updated fans with an Instagram post stating that she is sick of everything but firmly believes that the truth will always prevail. She also requested fans not to worry.

Soon, fans took to social media, showcasing their utmost support for Park Min-young and the drama, Marry My Husband. While some netizens are calling for a boycott of her ongoing drama, many have also stated that they will provide their full support to the actress and wish to see her more successful.

Kang Jong-hyun is an infamous figure in the industry and has previously been accused of embezzling over $40 million from South Korea's cryptocurrency exchanges.

Park Min-young is currently starring in the ongoing drama, Marry My Husband, based on the popular webtoon of the same name, and streams every Monday and Tuesday. The drama can be watched on Prime Video and TVING.