What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 29, 2025)?

On General Hospital’s Wednesday episode, Nina figured out the truth about Sasha’s baby after Maxie unintentionally dropped clues. Nina confirmed with the Brown Dog bartender that it wasn’t Jason who left with Sasha the night before Halloween—it was Michael.

Meanwhile, Michael took emergency custody of his kids and brought them to Carly’s. Willow showed up and begged him not to take them from her, but he refused. At the PCPD, Mac told Drew and Willow that nothing illegal happened.

Elsewhere, Gio stormed out after learning Brook Lynn and Dante are his biological parents. He later opened up to Emma at the footbridge. Brook Lynn admitted everything to Ned, while Lois and Olivia had a blowout over the secret. Chase confessed he knew all along, and Dante was left even more furious.

On Thursday's episode, Dante will finally confront Lulu about her role in the secret getting out. He’ll want answers about what she knew and why she kept quiet. Brook Lynn and Ned will continue their emotional conversation, with Brook Lynn worried that she’s lost Gio forever.

At the same time, Sasha will try to guide Cody through his guilt. Meanwhile, Michael will update Jason about Willow and the custody situation, and Trina and Kai will take a serious step forward.

What to expect from the May 29, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, General Hospital will continue unraveling the fallout from the Gio reveal—the custody battle between Michael and Willow, and the chaos surrounding Sasha’s pregnancy. The episode will open with Dante confronting Lulu. He’ll want to know why she stayed quiet about the truth once she figured out Gio was his son.

In General Hospital, Lulu will try to explain that it wasn’t her place to say anything, but Dante won’t accept that. He’ll accuse her of making the Nurses’ Ball about her own agenda and triggering Gio’s discovery in the worst way possible. Lulu will deny trying to win Dante back, but he won’t be convinced. The confrontation will push Lulu to tears after Dante walks away, still furious.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Ned will have a quiet but emotional conversation. Brook Lynn will explain why she never told her father about the pregnancy. Ned will feel left out of the biggest event in his daughter’s life, but he’ll try to support her as she processes Gio’s rejection. Brook Lynn will fear that Gio won’t forgive her for keeping the truth from him, and Ned will encourage her to give him space and not give up hope.

Over at Carly’s, Jason and Michael will sit down to talk about the next steps in the custody case. Michael will tell Jason that he doesn’t see any room for compromise with Willow. He’ll say that as long as Drew is around, he doesn’t feel safe leaving the kids with her.

In General Hospital, Jason will ask if he’s sure there’s no way to work out a shared custody deal, and Michael will stand firm. He’ll make it clear he’s preparing for a full custody fight. Jason may also ask about Nina, not realizing yet that she knows the truth about Sasha’s baby.

Elsewhere, Sasha and Cody will meet face-to-face. Cody will admit he regrets how everything came out about Gio. He’ll say he never meant to hurt Dante, but Sasha will tell him it’s too late for what-ifs.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

She’ll advise him to step back for now and focus on being supportive from a distance. Sasha will also carry the weight of her own secret, knowing that Michael is the real father of her baby, not Jason. She’ll stay quiet for now, unsure if Nina will be the one to bring it all to light.

Also, Trina and Kai will share scenes that show their relationship moving forward. They’ll talk about their future and may even decide to go public as a couple. Their scenes will be light compared to the rest of the drama, but they’ll show how serious the bond between them has become.

