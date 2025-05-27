General Hospital recap (May 27, 2025): Did Brook Lynn find out that Gio is her son?

The General Hospital episode that aired Tuesday, May 27, 2025, followed the fallout of the Nurses’ Ball bombshells. Brook Lynn confronted Lois and learned that Gio was her son. Tracy discovered Gio was her great-grandson and tried to stop him from running away. Dante pieced together Brook Lynn’s past and found out he had a son.

Brook Lynn found out Gio is her son during a confrontation with Lois at the Metro Court Gardens. Brook demanded the truth, and Lois confirmed it with tears in her eyes.

Brook doubled over in shock as Lois explained how she and Gloria decided to keep the baby close after Brook gave him up. Lois insisted it was out of love and said Camilla had been overjoyed to raise Gio. Brook could barely process it, saying she couldn’t breathe. Lois tried to offer comfort, but Brook sat in silence, crying.

When Dante arrived, Brook told him everything. She admitted she had been young, scared, and didn’t know how to tell him she was pregnant. Dante asked if she ever would have told him, and Brook said she never knew Gio was the child until that night.

Lois tried to go with them to find Gio, but Brook Lynn told her to stay away. She called Lois’ decision unforgivable and accused her of lying to everyone, including Gio, Dante, Olivia, and even Tracy. She walked away, leaving Lois crying and Ned glaring in silence.

General Hospital: Did Tracy find out Gio is her great-grandson?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Tracy found out Gio is her great-grandson after he blurted it out at the Quartermaine mansion. Gio was about to leave with Emma when Tracy walked in, complaining about being stranded at the PCPD.

She asked what was going on, and Gio snapped that the joke was on her—he actually is a Quartermaine. Tracy was confused until Gio told her Brook Lynn and Dante were his parents.

Shocked, Tracy realized the truth and told Gio that that made him her great-grandson. When Gio tried to leave, she asked him to stay and listen. She took him into the living room, showed him a photo of Edward and Lila, and gave him Lila’s brooch. Tracy told him that everything in the house belonged to him now.

Gio cried but said he couldn’t trust any of them. He said he loved the mother who raised him and now felt betrayed. He called the family 'liars' and said he wasn’t ready to be part of them. That’s when Brook Lynn and Dante walked in, ready to face him.

General Hospital: Did Michael take Wiley and Amelia away from Willow?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Michael took both Wiley and Amelia away from Willow and brought them to Carly’s house. Outside the Metro Court, he told Wiley they were having a sleepover with Grandma Carly. Wiley asked about Uncle Drew, but Michael avoided the question.

Willow and Drew saw them leave, and Jason told them not to follow. Willow got a call from the sitter saying Jason had picked up Amelia. She and Drew rushed to the PCPD and accused Jason of kidnapping.

Jason stood silent as everyone confronted him. Later, in Carly’s living room, Sasha played with Amelia as Michael brought Wiley home.

Sasha explained she joined Jason to help Amelia feel safe. Michael thanked her for sending the sonogram photos during his absence. He told Sasha he’d stay out of the baby’s life unless she changed her mind.

Meanwhile, Willow was left stunned that Michael had taken both children without warning, and Mac couldn’t take immediate legal action.

General Hospital: Did Cody and Lulu regret how they handled the Gio situation?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Cody and Lulu admitted they may have made a mistake in how they handled the situation with Gio. Back at Lulu’s place, the two drank beers on the porch and went over what happened.

Cody told her Dante was angry and in shock. He had told Dante the truth about Gio being his son, though Lulu’s name didn’t come up. Lulu said she wasn’t going to hide her part in it.

She believed Gio overheard her talking to Lois at the Nurses’ Ball. Cody said confronting Lois at the ball was probably the wrong move. He admitted he had compared his own childhood to Gio’s, but now he saw how different they were.

In General Hospital, Cody never felt like he belonged anywhere, but Gio had a mother who loved him and a stable home. Cody said they blew that up. Lulu argued that Gio now had a big family who would support him, but Cody wasn’t sure that mattered if Gio didn’t trust any of them.

He said the damage might be too much to fix, and they’d have to wait and see.

