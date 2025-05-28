General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 28, 2025): Dante confronts Brook Lynn, Drew freaks out, and Carly meets Michael

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 28, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the May 28, 2025, episode, Dante confronts Brook Lynn. He asks Brook Lynn if she would have told him the truth about Gio if her hand hadn't been forced.

However, the preview does not illuminate how Brook Lynn responds to Dante's statements. Meanwhile, Drew freaks out when Willow plans to visit Carly. Drew attempts to stop Willow from meeting Carly, but she insists on confronting Michael herself.

"Please, don't do this," Drew says.

Willow responds, saying:

"I have to try."

As Willow makes up her mind to face Michael on her own, fans are eager to find out what happens next between the two. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Carly meets Michael, asking how the latter knows to come home.

"How did you know to come home?" Carly states.

With Dante confronting Brook Lynn and Drew freaking out about Willow's deeds, the spoiler preview for the May 28, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 28, 2025

The spoilers for the May 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Willow will make up her mind to directly approach Carly by showing up at the latter's door. Hoping to talk things through, Willow will attempt to convince Michael that Wiley and Amelia belong with her, not in Carly's house.

However, Michael will disagree and make it clear to Willow that he intends to fight for custody. Willow will finally leave without the kids, as the conversation will not go down as she planned. In this episode, when Willow decides to face Michael herself, Drew tries to stop her from visiting Carly's place.

On the other hand, Dante and Brook Lynn will try to speak to Gio at the Quartermaine mansion. Dante will try to explain to him that he never knew Brook Lynn was pregnant with his child. He will insist that he discovered the truth recently. When Gio asks Brook Lynn what her excuse is, she will admit that she did not know Gio was her son until the Nurses' Ball.

However, Gio will not be ready to forgive them yet. It is expected that he will remain cold and distant as Brook Lynn and Dante try to comfort him. In the meantime, Dante will pull Brook Lynn aside, and ask her if she ever would have told him the truth if she had not been forced. Brook Lynn is expected to be stunned and will struggle to answer Dante.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Brook Lynn will likely confess that she buried the truth because she was scared. She will explain that she never expected Gio would turn out to be their secret son. Dante and Brook Lynn's conversation will not fix things between them, but create an emotional distance between them instead.

Elsewhere, Olivia and Ned blame Lois, saying they would never have made such a decision to hide the truth from Brook Lynn and Dante for so long. Lois is expected to try to defend herself, saying she did what she thought was right at that time. Lois will ask Olivia not to judge her since no one has been in her position.

Nina, on the other hand, will meet Maxie and open up about her fears. Nina will explain that Michael's return and the custody battle could affect her relationship with the kids, Wiley and Amelia.

Later, in General Hospital, Nina will start worrying that Willow's connection to Drew might ruin any chance of a compromise. Although Maxie will attempt to support her, Nina will remain skeptical about the recent unfoldings.

What happened on the May 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on May 27, 2025, Brook Lynn discovered that Gio was the son she gave up for adoption. After learning the truth, she angrily confronted Lois and broke down. After Dante learned that he had a secret son, he joined Brook Lynn to find him.

Meanwhile, Tracy was shocked after realizing that Gio was her great-grandson and tried to convince him to stay back. On the other hand, Michael took his kids, Wiley and Amelia, to Carly's house without Willow's consent. While Sasha was with the kids, Drew and Willow rushed to the police station to report Jason for kidnapping.

Later, Cody and Lulu said they might have made a wrong decision about revealing the truth at the Nurses' Ball. As the show progressed, Trina and Kai opened up about their past lives to each other and spent the night together.

Also read: Who plays Gio on General Hospital? Everything you need to know about the cast behind the character

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

