What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 28, 2025)?

The May 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital delivered back-to-back revelations. Brook Lynn found out Gio was the son she gave up, and broke down while confronting Lois. Dante learned he had a son and quickly joined Brook Lynn to find him. Tracy was stunned to realize Gio was her great-grandson and tried to convince to make him to stay.

Michael took both Wiley and Amelia to Carly’s house without Willow’s consent. Sasha was there helping with the kids, while Willow and Drew rushed to the PCPD to report Jason for kidnapping.

Cody and Lulu admitted they might have made the wrong call about revealing the truth at the Nurses’ Ball. Trina and Kai spent the night together after opening up about their pasts. Emotions ran high, and the fallout is far from over.

On May 28, 2025, General Hospital viewers can expect confrontations to escalate. Willow will make a bold move and show up at Carly’s door to talk to Michael directly. Dante will question Brook Lynn and ask if she ever planned to tell him the truth.

Gio will demand answers from Brook Lynn and Dante. Meanwhile, Olivia and Ned will explode at Lois for hiding the truth for 22 years. Nina will share her worst fear with Maxie.

What to expect from the May 26, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On May 28, 2025, in the episode of General Hospital, Willow will take a direct approach and show up at Carly’s door, hoping to talk things through with Michael. She will want to convince him that Wiley and Amelia belong with her, not at Carly’s house.

Michael, however, will not agree and will tell Willow that he plans to fight for custody. Their conversation will not go as Willow hopes, and she will leave without the children. Earlier in the episode, Drew tries to stop Willow from going to Carly’s, but she insists on facing Michael herself.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Dante and Brook Lynn will try to speak with Gio. Dante will explain to him that he never knew Brook Lynn was pregnant and that he only found out the truth recently.

Gio will turn to Brook Lynn and ask what her excuse is. Brook Lynn will be forced to admit that she didn’t know Gio was her son until the Nurses’ Ball. Still, Gio will not be ready to forgive either of them. He will remain cold and distant as they try to reach him.

Later, Dante will pull Brook Lynn aside and ask her something more personal—whether she ever would have told him the truth if her hand hadn’t been forced. Brook Lynn will struggle to answer.

She will likely admit that she buried the truth because she was scared, and she never expected the baby to turn out to be Gio. Their conversation will not resolve much, but it will confirm the emotional distance between them for now.

Elsewhere in the Quartermaine house, Lois will face harsh words from Olivia and Ned. Olivia will tell Lois that she never would have made the same decision. She will argue that Lois kept a huge secret from Brook Lynn and Gio for over 2 decades.

In General Hospital, Lois will try to defend herself, saying she did what she thought was right at the time. She will tell Olivia that unless someone is in the same position, they can’t judge her choices. Ned will not say much but will remain visibly angry.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Meanwhile, Nina will sit down with Maxie and share her growing fear. She will say that Michael’s return and this custody battle could cost her her relationship with Wiley and Amelia.

She will worry that Willow’s attachment to Drew might ruin any chance of compromise. Maxie will try to be supportive, but Nina will be more focused on how everything seems to be unraveling. As all these conversations unfold, several Port Charles families will find themselves on the edge of major changes.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

