"He can’t trust her!" — General Hospital fans divided over Curtis and Portia’s future after shocking secrets unravel

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 21, 2025, Curtis discovered that Portia was being blackmailed by Drew. He was furious because Portia kept it a secret, and reacted with anger and disappointment. As tensions escalated between the two, it was revealed that their marriage was at stake, leaving the future of their relationship uncertain.

Ad

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline, fans took to social media to share their opinions about the future of Curtis and Portia's relationship. Viewers claimed that Curtis would no longer be able to trust Portia because she chose to hide Drew's blackmail scheme from him.

One fan, going by the name Dee Bee, commented on Facebook, saying Curtis would not be able to trust Portia anymore. Dee Bee stated:

Ad

Trending

A post made by a fan, saying Curtis would not be able to trust Portia (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Dee Bee responded to a post by a Facebook user named Russell McNair. Russell posted in the Facebook group General Hospital Fans - Official on May 22, 2025, asking viewers whether Curtis should break up with Portia for keeping secrets from him. Russell wrote:

Ad

A Facebook post about Curtis and Portia (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Portia keeping secrets from Curtis. While one netizen noted that Curtis didn't deserve this, another fan pointed out that this was the second time Portia had lied to him.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers speculated about the future of Curtis and Portia's relationship, debating whether Curtis should consider walking away from his marriage. One viewer criticized Portia for lying to Curtis and betraying him. Another user suggested that he should leave Portia, pointing out that he divorced Jordan for a similar reason.

Ad

Fans discuss the future of Curtis and Portia's relationship (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The current plot dynamics revolving around Curtis and Portia on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Curtis discovered that Drew was blackmailing Portia. He was furious when he realized that Portia was keeping secrets from him. When they were alone at the Metro Court, Curtis said he knew something was wrong.

Ad

During the ABC soap opera's May 21, 2025, episode, Portia confessed to Curtis that Drew had intervened when Brad blackmailed her over the test results. She said Drew's involvement made things worse, explaining that Drew pressured her into getting Curtis to provide him with positive media coverage in exchange for remaining silent.

Ad

Curtis was shocked and displeased. He angrily told Portia that he had forgiven multiple lies just for her to betray him again. Portia insisted that she kept it hidden because she feared things could get worse. However, Curtis argued that this could destroy their family. He told Portia that he would not be able to trust her again.

It was revealed that Curtis still did not know about the ketamine drugging incident. Even when Curtis caught Portia in her lies, she did not reveal the entire truth about the drugging ordeal. Although Curtis realized that Portia had manipulated him under pressure, he said their marriage was at stake.

Ad

The spoilers for the May 22, 2025, episode revealed that Curtis would decide whether to stay or consider walking away from his marriage, leaving the future of their relationship uncertain.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In the episode that premiered on May 21, 2025, tensions began to rise as major confrontations unfolded at the annual Nurses' Ball. Lulu became convinced of Gio's parentage after witnessing his violin performance, during which Gio opened up about his mother.

Meanwhile, Drew found himself in a heated argument with Josslyn and Willow. The situation escalated quickly when Drew entered the ladies' room. Elsewhere, Sonny spoke with Ada Turner about his next move regarding his control over Port Charles.

Ad

Later, Kristina confessed to Alexis that she intended to kill Ava by dismantling her car brakes, which ultimately injured Ric and Elizabeth in a fatal accident. On the other hand, Lulu cornered Lois and revealed that she knew Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's son.

Also Read: "He was INCREDIBLE!" — General Hospital fans praise Gio’s fiery, show-stopping performance at the Nurses Ball

Fans of General Hospital can watch the show's new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More