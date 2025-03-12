Who is Gloria Cerullo on General Hospital? Character details explored

Gloria Cerullo, played by Ellen Travolta, appeared on General Hospital from 1994 to 1996. She later returned for guest appearances in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

General Hospital has been one of the longest-running soap operas on American television that first premiered on April 1, 1963. The ABC daytime drama was created by Frank and Doris Hursley and it is set in the fictional town of Port Charles in New York. The show deals with the people who work at the hospital and focuses on their personal and professional lives.

Gloria Cerullo, portrayed by Ellen Travolta, is the mother of Lois Cerullo, portrayed by Rena Sofer. According to the storyline of GH, Gloria visited Port Charles with her husband, Carmine. As per the latest developments, Gloria returned to the show on March 11, 2025, and revealed that she has information about the child that Brook Lynn gave up as a teen.

General Hospital: A glance at Gloria Cerullo's character

In General Hospital, Gloria Cerullo first visited Port Charles with her husband, Carmine Cerullo, to check on their daughter, Lois Cerullo. Ned Quartermaine, Lois' fiance, met Gloria while he was in the shower with Lois. However, things took an unexpected turn when Gloria did not like the fact that her daughter was dating another musician.

When Gloria asked Ned about his family, he made up a story about his mother to win Gloria over. Later, Gloria picked up a white dress for Lois for her wedding, which the latter did not like. She also expressed her desire to arrange a big family ceremony with a priest.

Several months later, Gloria returned to town to find out about Lois' whereabouts as she did not hear from her daughter. She got extremely upset with Lois for giving another chance to Ned. After Lois and Ned's marriage, when Gloria discovered that Lois is pregnant, she rushed her to the hospital, where she got diagnosed with false contractions.

Later on General Hospital, Gloria returned to Port Charles on Thanksgiving to surprise Ned, Olivia, and her granddaughter, Brook Lynn. Gloria and Lois vowed to break the "Thanksgiving curse" of the Quartermaine family and planned to cook a proper holiday dinner for everyone.

Before leaving town, Gloria said that she needed to plan her next visit. She then asked Brook Lynn and Chase about when they plan to get married. In May 2024, Ellen Travolta reappeared on the show as Gloria and Carmine came to town to attend Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding.

On March 6, 2025, it was revealed that Gloria is set to return to town for another visit, leaving the viewers excited about the actor's reappearance. Gloria returned to General Hospital on March 11, 2025. Shortly after returning to Port Charles, Gloria revealed that she knew about the child that Brook Lynn gave up when she was a teen.

More about Ellen Travolta: Everything you need to know

Ellen Travolta, known for playing Gloria Cerullo on General Hospital, also starred as Louisa Arcola Delvecchio in Happy Days and Lillian in Charles in Charge. She appeared in films and TV shows like Judging Amy, The Single Guy, Circle of Violence: A Family Drama, Passions, and The Untold Story, building a strong career and loyal fanbase.

Born on October 6, 1939, Ellen Travolta is the sister of Hollywood star John Travolta. She married James Fridley in May 1964, with whom she shares two children. After their divorce, Ellen married actor Jack Bannon in April 1983, with whom she moved to Idaho in 1994.

Besides waiting to see the upcoming roles she portrays in the future, fans eagerly look forward to witnessing the twists and turns that might confront her character, Gloria Cerullo.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

