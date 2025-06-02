"That isn’t Lulu’s fault" — General Hospital fans debate Lois’ downfall with many blaming secrecy over truth and questioning motives all around

In the General Hospital episode that aired on May 30, 2025, Brook Lynn confronted Lois and blamed her for giving Gio away. She was furious that Lois chose to hide the truth about her baby from her.
Spoilers for the June 2, 2025, episode revealed that Rocco would ask Lulu how she uncovered the truth about Gio. Rocco would expect Lulu to give some explanations, especially since it was not her secret to tell.
As the current storyline of General Hospital unfolded, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lois and Lulu. Many blamed Lulu, saying she should feel guilty for hurting Gio by exposing the truth about his parentage. Others predicted Lois' downfall, blaming secrecy over truth, and said she should have informed Brook Lynn about her child.
A user named Valerie Schumpert posted in the Facebook group General Hospital Fans - Official on June 1, 2025, saying it was not Lulu's fault, as Lois had built a house of cards that was destroyed by the truth. Schumpert stated:
Several fans responded to the post, sharing their thoughts about Lois hiding the truth and Lulu exposing Gio's secret. One user claimed that Lois loved Gios and cared about his well-being, as she kept an eye on the child. Another netizen blamed Lulu, saying it was not her place to expose the secret.
The debate continued among viewers, with some asserting that Lois should have informed Brook Lynn about her baby. On the other hand, another user blamed Lulu, saying she did not care that it would hurt Gio the most.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Lois and Lulu on General Hospital
According to the storyline of General Hospital, Brook Lynn engaged in a heated confrontation with Lois during the May 30, 2025, episode. She blamed Lois for hiding the truth about her child and accused her of lying despite knowing the truth all this while.
When Lois explained that she did what she thought was best for everyone, Brook Lynn slammed her actions. Lois tried to establish that Brook Lynn was not ready to raise a baby since she was in high school.
Therefore, she decided to give up the baby for adoption. In the meantime, Gloria arrived at the scene and asked Brook Lynn to blame her instead of accusing Lois.
The spoilers for the June 2, 2025, episode revealed that Rocco would corner Lulu and question her about her actions. He would ask how she uncovered the truth about Gio's parentage.
Many people in Port Charles would expect Lulu to justify her deeds of exposing Gio's true identity, including Rocco. Others would continue to blame Lulu since it was not her place to intervene and expose such a big secret.
Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the latest episode, dated May 30, 2025, Gio and Emma spent time together at a cabin as Gio struggled to accept whatever he had discovered about his true identity. He told Emma that he was unable to trust anyone except her. After opening up about his feelings, Gio asked if Sonny was aware of the truth all this time.
Meanwhile, Curtis denied it when Carly suggested using Aurora Media to destroy Drew. Elsewhere, Portia announced that she and Nina had attempted to drug Drew with Jacinda's help.
Later, Nina wondered whether she should expose Michael as the father of Sasha's baby. Ava asked her to move forward, but Nina was worried that it could destroy Sasha's life.
