“Engagement ring?” — General Hospital fans wonder if Elizabeth’s discovery signals a proposal or something far more complicated

By Aranya Dhar
Modified Jun 03, 2025 09:11 GMT
Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) from General Hospital (Image via ABC)
Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on June 2, 2025, Elizabeth confronted Lucky about the car accident. As they engaged in a conversation, it was revealed that Kristina decided to tamper with Ava's car brakes but ended up damaging Ric's car, leading to a crash. As Lucky stormed off, Elizabeth noticed a ring box he had left behind on the couch.

Fans of the show reacted to the current storyline, expressing their views on the dynamics between Lucky and Elizabeth. Since Lucky left a ring box, viewers wondered whether it hinted at a possible proposal that Elizabeth did not know was coming.

One fan, going by the named Karla Johnson, commented on Facebook:

"Engagement ring? They haven’t even been on a proper date."
A post made by a fan, asking whether Lucky&#039;s box contained an engagement ring (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)
A post made by a fan, asking whether Lucky's box contained an engagement ring (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The above comment was in response to a post made by another fan Mary Turner, who discussed this topic on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 3, 2025.

"Elizabeth found a little black box. Does that mean what I think it means?" the post read.
A Facebook post about Elizabeth finding a box (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)
A Facebook post about Elizabeth finding a box (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans shared similar sentiments about the show's narrative. While a netizen wondered whether Elizabeth would say yes, another fan argued that the box probably contained earrings or a necklace.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)
More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

While speculating what could happen next on the ABC soap opera, viewers noted that Lucky and Elizabeth would make an amazing couple.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)
Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Lucky and Elizabeth on General Hospital

Recently on General Hospital, Lucky admitted to Elizabeth that Kristina was responsible for the car crash. In the June 2 episode, Lucky informed Elizabeth that Kristina had attempted to meddle with Ava's car brakes. However, she ended up targeting Ric's car mistakenly.

Elizabeth was shocked to learn the truth. She asked Lucky how long he had known the truth. Lucky confessed that he knew about it since the night it happened. He said he was protecting Kristina by covering up her actions. He tried to defend Kristina's deeds, saying it was a moment of poor judgment and not something pre-planned.

Later on General Hospital, Elizabeth continued to push back, saying people could have died in the car accident. Lucky told her that Kristina tried to rectify her actions, as she never intended to hurt anyone. He explained that he would go down for covering up the mess if Kristina went down for the crime.

Although Elizabeth was shaken, she agreed to keep it a secret to prevent more damage. When she asked why he told her the truth, Lucky replied that he wanted to prove that he could be trusted.

Later, Elizabeth appreciated Lucky's honesty but warned him, saying it had impacted other people too. After Lucky walked away from the scene, Elizabeth noticed a ring box he had left behind on the couch. This hinted that Lucky was possibly planning for a proposal, which Elizabeth did not know was coming.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

