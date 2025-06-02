General Hospital recap (June 2, 2025): Did Lucky confess to Liz about who caused her accident?

The General Hospital episode that aired Monday, June 2, 2025, picked up with Elizabeth confronting Lucky about her accident. This led to his confession that Kristina had tampered with the brakes, not Ava’s but Ric’s. Meanwhile, Michael and Kristina discussed Willow’s actions, and Alexis was questioned by Laura and Marco about Ace’s trust.

Ad

In General Hospital, Lucky finally admitted to Liz that Kristina was behind the car accident. He told her Kristina had tried to tamper with Ava’s brakes after a fight but mistakenly targeted Ric’s car instead.

Liz was shocked and demanded to know how long he had known. Lucky said he had known since the night it happened and had been covering for Kristina. He defended Kristina’s actions by saying it was a moment of poor judgment and not something planned.

Ad

Trending

Liz pushed back, pointing out that people could have died. Lucky said Kristina tried to undo what she did and never meant for anyone to get hurt. He also said if Kristina went down for this, he would too, since he helped cover it up. Liz was clearly shaken but said she’d keep the secret to prevent more damage.

She asked why he had finally told her, and he said he wanted to prove he could be trusted. Liz appreciated the honesty but warned that this impacted not just them but Aiden, too. After Lucky walked away, Liz noticed a ring box he had left behind on the couch, hinting at a possible proposal she didn’t know was coming.

Ad

General Hospital: How did Michael react to Kristina’s warning about Willow?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Michael agreed with Kristina that Willow’s choices were putting their children at risk. Kristina told Michael that Willow had changed and was now obsessed with Drew, much like how she had once been wrapped up in Shiloh. She also mentioned that Willow was bouncing the kids between locations, which wasn’t good for their stability.

Ad

Michael said it got worse when Drew had purchased property in Washington, D.C., and Willow seemed willing to move there. He admitted he felt like he never really knew Willow and said their relationship had been built on hiding the darkest parts of themselves.

Now, with everything out in the open, he believed Wiley and Amelia were no longer safe with Willow emotionally. Kristina told him that if Willow expected the same Michael in court, she’d be surprised. Michael said he needed to protect his kids and couldn’t let Willow’s decisions affect them anymore.

Ad

They both seemed ready to face Willow in court with a different strategy. Kristina’s harsh words helped shift Michael’s approach, and he now appeared focused on custody. The entire conversation made it clear that their family dynamic had changed, and the court was going to be the next major showdown.

General Hospital: What did Gio ask Sonny after finding out the truth?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Gio asked Sonny if he had known he was his grandson before the reveal, and Sonny said he did not. Gio showed up at Sonny’s place with a lot on his mind and wanted to know why Sonny had always treated him like family.

Ad

Sonny said it was because Lois introduced him as someone special, and he saw that right away. He told Gio that he didn’t know Brook Lynn had been pregnant and that Lois didn’t know Dante was the father until after she arranged the adoption.

Sonny explained that even though the truth came out later, he had always cared for Gio because of his bond with Lois and the Cerullos. Gio then asked what would happen if he didn’t want a relationship with Dante, especially since he had made it clear he didn’t like him after the alcohol incident with Rocco.

Ad

Sonny told him to take time before making any decisions. Gio also asked if Sonny ever hated Olivia for lying about Dante. Sonny said no—he was angry, but he moved past it. Before leaving, Gio thanked Sonny for listening and said he’d figure things out himself. Sonny offered him a place to stay if needed, but Gio walked out.

General Hospital: How did Brook Lynn respond to learning Lois and Gloria kept Gio’s identity from her?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Brook Lynn lashed out at both Lois and Gloria after learning they had kept Gio’s identity from her. In the Quartermaine kitchen, she told Lois she wanted nothing to do with her anymore. Gloria stepped in, asking her to show some respect, but Brook Lynn refused.

Ad

Lois said she thought she was doing the right thing since Brook Lynn had once said she didn’t want to be a mother. Gloria added that they didn’t want Brook Lynn to suffer or carry pain she wasn’t ready for. Brook Lynn didn’t accept their reasons and said sparing her the truth only robbed her of the chance to raise her son.

She pointed out that she had known Gio his entire life and never knew he was her child. When Camilla died and Gio was orphaned at twelve, Lois and Gloria still didn’t tell her. They defended their decision by saying Gio had a stable family and they didn’t want to ruin that.

Ad

Brook Lynn rejected their reasoning and said they made her feel unsafe even in her own home. Just as she finished telling them she’d never forgive them, Gio walked in, overhearing her words. The argument paused, but the damage had already been done.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More