Why are there rumors about Kristina Davis-Corinthos fame Kate Mansi leaving General Hospital? Explained

Kate Mansi's character, Kristina's story arc on General Hospital, moves from one crisis to the next. In less than a year, she went from playing the surrogate for Molly's baby to losing the baby, followed by losing her case against Ava. This added up to her friction with Molly and losing her elder sister, Sam. She reacted with a criminal act of plotting revenge on Ava, but targeting Ric and Liz by mistake.

Ad

As such, with her actions escalating into a blackmail and embezzlement scenario, Kristina is likely to be exposed. General Hospital fans believe, Kristina's exposure would lead to her imprisonment. As such, there are rumors about Kristina actor, Kate Mansi's, exit from the soap. However, there are no words on the same from actor Mansi or the soap's creative team.

Meanwhile, the long-running ABC daily soap is focusing on the Michael-Willow custody battle. With Nina discovering Sasha's baby's paternity, it is only a matter of time before more secrets tumble out. Meanwhile, Curtis and Portia may look for ways to bring down Congressman Drew.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, the fictional town of Port Charles is reeling under the Gio parentage reveal. Gio and his biological parents, BLQ and Dante, are in shock as well. However, the violinist needs to have an open conversation with the family elders to come to terms with this news.

Disclaimer: This article contains some speculations.

General Hospital: Where has Kristina's actions landed her?

Ad

General Hospital fans saw Kristina Davis-Corinthos harboring resentment against Ava Jerome for a long time. Since she believed Ava to be the reason behind losing her surrogate baby, Irene, she filed a case against the latter. However, her own volatile outbursts caused Ava to be exonerated, adding to Kristina's wrath.

To add to her anger, she witnessed Ava standing over her father while the latter suffered chest pain. Blind with anger, she plotted revenge on Ava by cutting off the brake wire of the vehicle parked in the latter's garage. Unfortunately, it was Ric Lansing's car, leading to his and Elizabeth's accident.

Ad

While scrambling to hide her role in the accident, a confused Kristina got back her old camaraderie with her estranged sister, Molly. Meanwhile, Ava and Ric figured out Kristina's actions with evidence from security footage. Instead of informing the police, Ava blackmailed Alexis into paying up for her silence.

Also Read: How long has Maura West been playing Ava Jerome on General Hospital? Everything to know about the actress’ journey on the show

Ad

Ad

Unwilling to have her daughter in prison or in the psych ward, Alexis embezzled money from the Cassadine fortune to pay up Ric and Ava. Cornered by Kristina for drawing up commitment papers for her, Alexis revealed the blackmail scenario to her daughter.

Moreover, she learned that Lucky Spencer knew the truth about the accident from the beginning. As such, Alexis asked him to stay away from the case. She also advised Kristina against surrendering for fear of hurting Molly's feelings.

Ad

Also Read: "Alexis screwed up" - General Hospital fans criticize her to pay Ava for protecting Kristina from the fallout of her car sabotage

What may be Kristina's upcoming story arc on General Hospital?

Kristina had been bad-mouthing her mother since learning about the latter drawing up her commitment papers. But with Alexis opening up about being extorted for huge sums of money on Friday's episode, dated May 30, 2025, Kristina considered confessing to the police before being stopped by her mother.

Ad

Ad

As such, Kate Mansi's Kristina is likely to remain quiet. However, the General Hospital spoilers suggest, Lucky Spencer will disclose the facts about her actions to Elizabeth. As a shocked Elizabeth will quit upon Lucky, she may also consider disclosing the facts to the police or to her co-victim, Ric.

If Ric asks her to keep it hush or let go, Liz may become suspicious and start sleuthing. She may eventually discover Ric and Ava's sinister actions. If Liz goes to the police, Kristina's future looks grim.

Ad

Moreover, Mayor Laura is asking Alexis about the $10 million missing from Cassadine funds. Alexis will need to come up with an excuse that convinces Laura to leave things alone. Whether found guilty and imprisoned, or committed to a psych facility, Kristina will need to leave Port Charles. That may mean actor Kate Mansi's exit.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from June 2 to 6, 2025

However, there is no hint of Mansi leaving General Hospital anytime soon. As such, this arc may play out some more. Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to find out Kristina's fate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More