How long has Maura West been playing Ava Jerome on General Hospital? Everything to know about the actress’ journey on the show

Maura West joined the cast of General Hospital on May 8, 2013, portraying Ava Jerome, a previously unseen member of the show's long-running Jerome crime family. At the time of casting, the role was initially believed to last just five episodes. However, West has remained a series regular ever since, playing Ava for more than 12 years as of 2025.

During this time, the character has been part of some of the show's key storylines, from mob wars to tragic personal stories, romantic relationships, and complicated family relationships. Let's explore her journey on the show.

General Hospital: Ava Jerome's introduction

Ava Jerome was first introduced as the illegitimate child of mobster Victor Jerome, linking her to the show's crime-ridden history. Her first appearance in 2013 marked the first on-screen depiction of the character, though the Jerome family had previously been part of the show's history via other characters.

Since her introduction, Ava has been set up as a character deeply entrenched in the criminal underworld, with ties to major players such as Silas Clay and Morgan Corinthos. Over time, her involvement expanded, drawing her into complex storylines involving key characters such as Sonny Corinthos, Nina Reeves, Nikolas Cassadine, and Carly Spencer.

Maura West’s portrayal of Ava Jerome has earned her significant recognition in the daytime television industry. In 2015, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance on General Hospital. This marked her third Daytime Emmy win, following earlier victories for her role on As the World Turns.

Aside from her 2015 victory, West has been nominated for several Emmys for her role as Ava, cementing her position as one of the genre's top performers. Her regular appearance on General Hospital has aided the show in maintaining its popularity and longevity with daytime viewers.

General Hospital: Significant storylines

Throughout her tenure on the show, Ava Jerome has been involved in several major storylines that have contributed to the development of her character. Perhaps the most significant was the tragic killing of her daughter, Kiki Jerome, which resulted in a long-running arc centered on Ava's grief, guilt, and quest for justice.

She also underwent a fight against cancer that left her face scarred and caused psychological trauma, complicating her development and redefining her connection to other characters. Ava's arc has been heavily dominated by romance storylines, including affairs with Morgan Corinthos and Nikolas Cassadine, both of which brought fresh conflicts and emotional depth to her story.

Ava has played a central role in several of her rivalries, particularly against Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves, and has found herself constantly stuck between pacts and betrayals. Her connection to the mob and relationship with the Jerome crime family have provided layers of moral complexity, enabling the character to evolve from villain to antihero based on the plot.

General Hospital: Career longevity

Her ongoing presence on the series makes Ava Jerome one of the longest-running roles currently active on General Hospital. She is still a core character, consistently part of the show's central storylines and ensemble relationships.

West's long-term characterization has added to both her career achievements and the changing legacy of the Jerome family in the show's story. Despite the character's initially small role, Ava Jerome is now one of the more well-known and lasting characters who have been introduced within the last decade.

Maura West's casting as Ava Jerome in 2013 started as a temporary position but evolved into a central component of General Hospital's ongoing narrative. With more than a decade of performances, an Emmy win, and several nominations, West has found a lasting place on the series.

