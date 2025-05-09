What role does Rebecca Herbst play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Rebecca Herbst has played Elizabeth Webber on the daytime soap opera General Hospital since 1997. Elizabeth is a General Hospital nurse and has been a part of many main storylines, ranging from complicated relationships to family and medical drama.

Throughout the years, her character has experienced significant growth, transitioning from a rebellious teenager to an esteemed medical professional and devoted mother. Elizabeth's relationships with key characters, including her marriages and other connections, have kept her at the center of the show's current storylines.

Herbst's extended run on the program has helped Elizabeth become a fixture in daytime television.

Rebecca Herbst plays Elizabeth Webber on General Hospital

Rebecca Herbst has been an eminent member of the General Hospital cast since 1997, and her character has had many storylines that have led her to this point. A character-defining moment for her was the assault case in 1998. It is still something that resonates on a day-to-day basis for her and reflects in her relationships.

She had several breakups, reconciliations, and affairs in her relationship with Lucky Spencer. Her most famous affair was with Nikolas Cassadine, which led to a fallout with Lucky. Elizabeth has been caught in some medical crises, including outing Cyrus' involvement in the mysterious deaths of patients at Turning Woods.

Her research with Lucky and Anna endangered her when she tried to reveal the severity of Cyrus' actions. Her recent relationships with Jason Morgan and Franco Baldwin also gave depth to her character. After Jason's tragic death, Hebrst talked to Soaps.com on November 3, 2024, on how Elizabeth feels about him not being there anymore. She said,

"I have been asked this question a lot and I am not shy about saying that Elizabeth didn’t have any closure. I keep thinking maybe it will happen, but I am not sure. I know that – just from knowing Elizabeth for the past 16 years – I know that she has decided to put one foot in front of the other and move on and be strong for her boys and not end up in Ferncliff."

Elizabeth's life has also involved interpersonal struggles with her family, like with her father, Jeff Webber. The introduction of her half-sister, Hayden Barnes, complicated her relationship with Jake. Her work as a nurse has put her at the forefront of the hospital drama all these years.

The life and career of Rebecca Herbst

Rebecca Herbst is an American actress. Born on May 12, 1977, in Encino, California, she began acting as a child and has appeared in over 60 commercials before her work in television and film.

Herbst made her television debut at the young age of six with a guest role. She has worked on shows like Days of Our Lives, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Boy Meets World. She also played Suzee in the Nickelodeon science fiction show Space Cases.

Her biggest role to date came in 1997 with General Hospital, where she’s been a staple for all these years. As Elizabeth Webber, her performances have earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination, as well as multiple others.

Aside from acting, Herbst is also a fashion designer, designing dresses for herself and co-workers to wear to industry events. She is married to actor Michael Saucedo and has three children. Her career continues to flourish, making her a fixture on daytime television.

