General Hospital spoilers for the next week from June 2 to 6, 2025

Emotional turmoils rule Port Charles as General Hospital faces two family crises in the week of June 2, 2025. On one hand, Gio is processing his parentage disclosure, while his parents confront all the concerned people from the adoption story arc.

On the other hand, Michael embarks on his legal confrontation with his estranged wife over custody of the children. Meanwhile, Alexis has to handle the consequences of her daughter's thoughtless actions.

The previous episodes of General Hospital saw Michael's unexpected return to town, where he reclaimed his children. While his family welcomed him back, Willow and Nina panicked about the outcome of the custody case. However, soon Nina pried into Sasha's pregnancy story and discovered Michael's role in it.

Elsewhere, Gio's parentage was exposed dramatically as he overheard the arguments between Lulu and Lois. He smashed his violin on the stage while calling out his biological parents in anger. Dante had a lot to catch up on, resulting in a chaotic situation within the Quartermaine family and others concerned.

General Hospital, meanwhile, will continue presenting relationship tussles and allegiances in the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Significant events in Port Charles from June 2 to 6, 2025

Monday, June 2: Explanations galore

The opening day of the week on General Hospital will have Alexis struggling to explain the missing $10 million from Ace Cassidine's funds without revealing her embezzlement or Kristina's criminal actions. Laura will need a logical explanation since Alexis is the fund manager. At the same time, Elizabeth will question Lucky about more information on her accident.

Elsewhere, Gio Palmieri will visit Sonny to discuss his involvement in the current situation, and the senior Corinthos will assure his grandson that he was just as much in the dark as the young man. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn will reject her mother and grandmother's reasoning, although the latter will stand their point.

On the other hand, Rocco will be surprised to learn about a half-brother from his father. As he questions Dante about how Gio learned about his parentage, Lulu will accept the responsibility, explaining her role in this disclosure.

Tuesday, June 3: Legal proceedings begin

The much-awaited legal battle between Michael and Willow is slated to begin as the two parties open their proceedings. Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Sonny will discuss various issues with his henchman, Jason.

Elsewhere, Trina will be seen supporting Josslyn. Whether it is against Emma, who brings forth allegations, remains to be seen. On the other hand, Jordan will receive some information on Dalton. Meanwhile, Ric will corner Alexis for more benefits as the latter tries to push him back.

Wednesday, June 4: Awkward situations

Midweek starts with Michael taking the stand in the court for the custody hearings. Ric will try to tear into him. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn will face Lulu. While the former is still processing all the betrayal and hurt, the latter is reeling under guilt. Whether Lulu accepts her mistake and the two make up remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Laura will meet Sonny, and the two will discuss the newly erupted complications within their families. With Lulu playing an active role in exposing Gio, they have a lot to talk about. Elsewhere, the General Hospital spoilers suggest, Lucky will have some news for Liz that may leave the latter stunned. This could be about him hiding the truth about Elizabeth's accident.

Thursday, June 5: An attempt to hold peace

Curtis has been angry with his wife, particularly with her lies, her actions, and Drew's blackmails. After refusing to use his media house for Carly's personal vendetta, he will want to tread carefully. However, he will come together as a loving family with Portia to host a family gathering.

Meanwhile, Lucky will need to accept a disappointing fact. Possibly, Liz will reject getting together with him after his latest secrets. Elsewhere, Sasha will be taken aback by a situation while Willow will make a move. It is likely that the latter chooses her children over Drew and gets back with Michael. Alternatively, Sasha's baby's parentage may come out, leaving Willow Corinthos to claim Michael's infidelity.

Friday, June 6: Disclosures and a budding romance

Nina is expected to confess before the week ends on General Hospital. Whether she opens up about her affair with Drew remains to be seen. That may explain Drew's anxiety. Carly will also have some questions for Jason, which her best friend may struggle to answer.

Elsewhere, Molly will catch up with Cody. While the latter has been beating himself up over encouraging Lulu and causing pain to his friends, Molly may assure him about his good intentions. Meanwhile, the two will get closer with the potential of a future romance.

Continue watching General Hospital between May 2 and May 6, 2025, to catch the latest updates on Michael's case and Nina's decisions.

