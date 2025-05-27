General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 28 to June 6, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Reunions and reconciliations mark the upcoming General Hospital episodes between May 28 and June 6, 2025. As Michael's family celebrates his homecoming, Gio's parents try a desperate reconciliation. However, the musical wizard will likely leave the Quartermaine mansion as he shuns his family. Meanwhile, Trina is ready to move on with Kai.

The two main General Hospital story arcs that shook Port Charles recently involve Gio's parentage reveal and Michael's return to town. Both incidents occurred at the Nurses Ball and had the town witness them.

As Lulu cornered Lois with all the information she gathered about Gio, the latter overheard from outside. In his anguish, he smashed his violin on the stage while blaming his biological parents for not wanting him. This left Dante and Brook Lynn shocked.

On the closing day of the Nurses Ball, after the children's performance, Michael walked in, picked up a delighted Wiley and left the other guests stunned. Meanwhile, Curtis forced Portia to open up about her blackmail, leaving their marriage in jeopardy. Elsewhere, Drew framed Tracy for his Ketamine knockout.

As expected, General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, will play out the complicated relationships of the residents of Port Charles, a fictional township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Michael reconnects with the townspeople

As Friday's episode, dated May 23, 2025, showed, Michael returned to Port Charles to gatecrash the Nurses Ball. Without uttering a word to any of the guests present, he hugged Wiley, admitting to having missed him, and took the child away. The upcoming episodes will present Michael in a new light as the Corinthos scion is ready to avenge his situation.

Michael will be seen suggesting a sleepover at Grandma Carly's place in response to Wiley's questions about going to Uncle Drew's home. While the child will be excited to have a great time with his father and sister after a long time, the move also acknowledges Carly's steadfast support for Michael.

While he may question his mother's move to push the custody dates forward, Michael will nonetheless appreciate how his mother fought for him. Meanwhile, Rory Gibson's Michael will also reconnect with his uncle, Jason, for helping keep the secret about Sasha's baby.

Later in the week, he will meet Sasha and may ask her to hold on a little longer till the custody hearings are over. Sasha may feel reassured that she is no longer alone in her fight for the baby's identity.

General Hospital: Dante has a lot to catch up on, while Lulu apologizes

Dante Falconeri had no clue about Gio's onstage outburst on Thursday's episode, dated May 22, 2025, till Cody told him the past truth. A shocked Dante has a lot to comprehend about the current situation. He will need to have clear communication with Brook Lynn before reaching out to his recently revealed son.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn will likely confront her mother for keeping this vital secret from her. As Lois worries about how to explain her decisions, Brook Lynn will consider connecting with her son. However, Gio may plan to walk away from his family.

Elsewhere, Lulu may want to apologize to Dante for causing all the pain. However, Dante will likely learn from others about Lulu's sleuthing. As such, he may corner Lulu about her role in instigating this appalling drama. Whether he will forgive Lulu and get back with her remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Trina and Kai make the next move

Trina Robinson has been supporting Kai Taylor through his injury and surgery. During the Nurses Ball, Kai appreciated Trina's performance while the latter worried about his recovery. Kai also promised her about a joint performance at the next ball.

The soap's spoilers suggest Kai and Trina will get closer, leading to some intimate moments. As the two get cozy, Kai may want to know whether Trina is comfortable with taking the next step. Her closeness with Kai will prove that Trina has finally moved on from grieving Spencer.

Involved in her own budding romance, Trina will remain clueless about her parents' dynamics. A furious Curtis will be unwilling to forgive Portia's lies. However, the reasonable corporate man may consider taking revenge on Drew a priority over breaking his marriage.

Continue watching General Hospital to stay updated about Curtis's decision, Michael's move and Gio's predicament in the upcoming weeks.

