General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in May 2025

May 2025 presented big casting changes on General Hospital, including the much-publicized recast of Michael Corinthos with Rory Gibson, a special musical guest appearance by YDE. This month also saw the return of several beloved characters such as Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine), Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Quartermaine), Bryce Durfee (Vaughn), John J. York (Mac Scorpio), and Parry Shen (Brad Cooper).

With the Nurses' Ball offering the wow factor for the month, viewers saw several familiar characters return to town while others said goodbye. Here is a complete recap of every confirmed arrival and departure, and recast from May 2025 on General Hospital.

Complete list of comings and goings on General Hospital in May 2025

Returns/Newbies on General Hospital

1) Rory Gibson as Michael Corinthos

Rory Gibson debuted on May 23 as Michael Corinthos. Michael, the son of Carly and A.J., was adopted by Sonny. Michael had survived an explosion and returned to the canvas after a stint in a German clinic.

Michael came back emotionally damaged and looking for revenge. This cleared the way for a lot of explosive summer storylines that will involve Drew and ELQ.

2) YDE as herself

Nickelodeon alum and singer YDE appeared as herself on May 22 in the Nurses' Ball. After Lucy Coe introduced YDE, she added musical glitter to the gala and helped shine a light on HIV/AIDS awareness, which had long been the cause of the charity. The appearance was a thrill to General Hospital fans and even the younger fans who remember her former teen roles.

3) Dioni Michelle Collins as Deanna Sirtis

Deanna, a traditional nurse from General Hospital, returned during the Nurses' Ball. She was able to help with medical and kitchen logistics to keep the Nurses' Ball running properly and appeared in emergency room scenes.

4) Nanzeen Contractor as ADA Justine Turner

Contractor reprised her role as Assistant District Attorney Justine Turner the week of May 20. Her return suggested yet another legal case evolving in Port Charles, likely originating from the increasing criminal activities surrounding Sonny and investigations done by the WSB.

5) Risa Dorken as Amy Driscoll

Amy was back helping the hospital mess team with joy and dependability during Nurses' Ball week. Her joyful personality and bubbly spirit gave fans a taste of the joy in the loyal supporting role that the hospital would find resolve.

6) Bryce Durfee as Vaughn

Durfee reprised his role as Vaughn, WSB agent and the manager for Josslyn. Vaughn was involved in several scenes with Joss and Carly and had planted the seeds for the next set of spy-action developments. Vaughn provided added intrigue and depth to the young people's story.

7) John J. York as Mac Scorpio

York returned in uniform as Mac Scorpio to start managing the crime wave in Port Charles. Mac always brought a sense of measured authority and leadership, being pictured in scenes associated with the various investigations and police activities.

8) Wally Kurth as Ned Quartermaine

Kurth reprised his role as Ned during a very convoluted time for the Quartermaine family. The period for Ned's appearance came right after secrets had shaken the family household. He welcomed himself back into the family and ELQ issues as father/husband and business leader.

9) Lisa LoCicero as Olivia Quartermaine

LoCicero appeared alongside Kurth's Ned, openly showing love and compassion for Ned's emotional struggle following revelations about family. Olivia serves as a stabilizing influence in the Quartermaine family dynamic.

10) Lesley Robins as herself

Entertainment reporter Lesley Robins returned to the Nurses' Ball as herself in the show. She was seen reporting on the red carpet. Robins' cameo lent authenticity and sparkle of Hollywood glam to the occasion.

11) Scarlett Spears as Donna Corinthos

Spears had a short but cute appearance as little Donna, the daughter of Carly and Sonny. Donna was at the front and center as one of the guests at the Nurses' Ball. This was an emotional moment for the Corinthos family at an otherwise chaotic time.

Exits on General Hospital

1) Parry Shen as Brad Cooper

Shen's petition wrapped up recently in early May. After telling Drew about Portia's new secret and taking a big buyout, Brad left Port Charles. Shen has been a recurring actor since 2013, and while this exit was permanent for now, the door is open for a return on General Hospital.

2) Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos

After portraying Michael Corinthos for 15 years, Chad Duell's run ended in May, and Rory Gibson took his place. Duell was last seen on the soap in January, after Michael suffered an off-screen injury.

He covered many milestones, including corporate battles, custody battles, and family drama on General Hospital.

3) Stephen A. Smith as Brick

After setting up Sonny's off-screen heart surgery, Smith completed his guest arc as Brick. Brick's loyalty and strategy made Sonny look better and gave him something to think about away from the family. Smith's departure was very understated, much like Brick's role was behind the curtain in the fabric of Sonny's world.

Fans can watch General Hospital on CBS.

