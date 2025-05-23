What does YDE perform at Nurse Ball 2025 on General Hospital? Details explored 

The annual Nurses Ball returned to General Hospital in 2025, complete with the usual drama, style, and music that fans have come to expect over the years. One of the many surprises during this year's event was the musical performance by Breanna Nicole Yde, who goes by the professional name YDE.

Ad

The actress and singer made her General Hospital debut during the May 22, 2025, episode. She welcomed the Nurses Ball with a booming performance of her song "Old Her."

The performance occurred at a climactic moment in the storyline. It provided a metrical high point for the audience and a small break from the chaos unfolding backstage.

YDE, known to many for her time on Nickelodeon, was introduced by host Lucy Coe. She quickly captivated the fictional Port Charles audience and the viewers at home with her dynamic presence on General Hospital.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Nurses Ball also serves as a narrative device, while raising awareness for HIV/AIDS, the cause originally supported by the event. By her musical talent and stage presence, YDE added something new to this year's Nurses Ball gala on General Hospital.

YDE delivers a signature track, though things are tumultuous on General Hospital

YDE's performance at the 2025 Nurses Ball came ahead of several key character revelations, but it also worked well as a musical moment of its own. She sang her newly released single "Old Her" in a way that suggested it could become a notable part of her musical identity.

Ad

It was originally released as part of her Warner Records label deal, and co-written with award-winning American singer and songwriter Justin Tranter. The song touches on themes of personal growth and identity, encouraging one to let go of the former self as identity evolves.

As YDE was delivering her song on stage, chaos began to emerge backstage. In one of the night's most jaw-dropping moments, Gio overheard a backstage conversation that he was the 'secret kid' of Dante and Brook Lynn. This emotional reveal broke him to the core, and once he made it to center stage, he completely exploded, publicly breaking down and damaging his violin in front of the stunned crowd.

Ad

Ad

The chaos happening backstage made Lucy Coe's role as the host even trickier. However, she managed to seamlessly keep things moving by introducing the musical guest.

Once on stage, YDE delivered a cool, moody presentation of "Old Her," accompanied by her raw live vocal performance and theatrical lighting. The audience in Port Charles had a good reaction to the performance. It added both emotional depth and a celebratory tone to the show's tradition of featuring real-world artists and infusing them into fictional spaces.

Ad

For YDE, this marked another step in her entertainment journey. Although many know her from the television roles of The Haunted Hathaways, School of Rock, and Malibu Rescue, YDE has transitioned in recent years, focusing full-time on her music. Her performance at the Nurses Ball also added more legitimacy to that transition.

Ad

Adding to the mounting tension of the evening, several contemporary storylines converged during the event. Portia begged Curtis not to throw in the towel on their dying marriage, while Nina and Carly escalated their feud over a custody issue.

The spoilers teased the following episode featuring a dramatic return of Michael Corinthos, now played by Rory Gibson, amidst increasing discontent in Port Charles.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More