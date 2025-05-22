"That was just disgusting!" — General Hospital fans slam Drew and Willow’s PDA

General Hospital is the world’s longest-running daytime soap opera. It premiered in 1963 and is still going strong. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, this iconic show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York. The storyline revolves around the characters at General Hospital and their families. With gripping medical cases, complex romances, and deep-rooted family secrets, General Hospital has become a beloved staple of daytime television for generations.

In the recent story arc of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, fans of the soap opera have been excited about the nurse's ball. However, some fans of the soap opera pointed out how disgusting Drew and Willow were, and the sort of PDA was too much for daytime drama.

A fan of the soap opera named Kathy Dougherty started a discussion post on Facebook on May 20, 2025. He wrote:

"Well, that was just disgusting, even if it's just a soap opera."

Trending

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Kathy Dougherty)

On the post, many fans of the General Hospital took their interest and commented that the two were quite inappropriate, as the Nurses' Ball was not an event for their Public Display of Affection. They expressed that their kiss might cause some drama:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Kathy Dougherty)

On the other hand, some fans of the General Hospital speculated that Michael Corinthos is coming back and he will swoop away the custody of his kids from the hands of Willow:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Kathy Dougherty)

Disclaimer: The following section is speculative.

Here's everything to know about the drama involving Drew, Willow, and Michael on General Hospital

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera, Willow is in a relationship with her husband's uncle, Drew Quatermaine, a budding politician. She has also decided to make Drew the legal guardian of her kids. However, Nina Reeves, Willow's mother, recently tried to sabotage their relationship by drugging him, which led to a lot of drama in public.

Anyhow, he convinced Willow that he did not do anything intentionally; all he did was someone trying to ruin his public image. He later took a blood test that confirmed that he had been drugged with ketamine.

The test reports convinced Willow, and she continued her relationship with the congressman. The downfall of Nina's plan left her upset and uncertain about what to do next.

However, in the current scenario of the General Hospital, fans suspect that Michael Corinthos, Willow's ex-husband, is coming back to Port Charles. In the teaser of the soap opera. Willow was also being warned by someone that Michael would not let his kids go anywhere.

Fans suspect that upon Michel's return to Port Charles, there will be a huge clash between him and Willow over the custody of their children. Some speculations suggest that he will not let the villainous character Drew be their legal guardian.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Tracy and Drew are also working together to sideline and remove Sonny Corinthos from his powerful position at Port Charles. As Sonny has decided to back down and break his connection with his shady world, Dre and Tracy have sided with the new mob in the town of Sidwell to gain control of his piers.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

