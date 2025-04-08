Who plays ADA Turner on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

General Hospital continues to bring in new faces on the long-running ABC soap. Its latest addition is Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Justine Turner, played by Nazneen Contractor. The actress made her debut on the show on November 25, 2024, making a brief exit on December 6, 2024.

Contractor returned to Port Charles as ADA on February 25 and 26, then most recently on April 2, 2025.

The actress may be new to the series, but she has already made quite a good impression with her courtroom skills and strong presence. While GH has yet to flesh out the character of ADA, she still managed to stand out in every episode she's in.

General Hospital: A closer look at ADA Turner

In November 2024, Nazneen Contractor's character, ADA Turner, served as the opposing counsel during the trial where Kristina Corinthos-Davis accused Ava Jerome of pushing her out of a window at the Metro Court Hotel. The incident led to Kristina losing the surrogate baby she was carrying. Eventually, Ava was found not guilty.

Turner returned to General Hospital in February 2025 and questioned Jason Morgan as a suspect in Cyrus Renault's murder. Diane Miller helped Jason get released after he refused to tell ADA anything. Turner swears to see Diane in court soon.

More about General Hospital star Nazneen Contractor

Nazneen Contractor was born in Mumbai, India, on August 26, 1982. She was raised in Nigeria until the age of seven before moving to Toronto, Canada. There, she excelled academically and trained as a classical ballerina. At 16, she realized she wanted to pursue acting seriously, setting aside 10 years of dance training.

She pursued a master's degree in theatre and a double major in psychology and sociology at the University of Toronto, where she was on a full scholarship. After a year, Contractor auditioned for the play Pericles at the famous Stratford Shakespeare Festival. She landed the role and nailed her performances in the 92 shows she was in.

Years later, she landed a role in The Border, a Canadian drama for CBC. Her portrayal of Layla Hourani on the show scored her a Golden Nymph Award at The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, in 2008.

After her successful stint on the series, she moved to Los Angeles, where she received several acting opportunities. Contractor appeared on TV series, including 24, Rules of Engagement, Lone Star, and Last Resort.

The actress also had roles in films, including Seance: The Summoning, Star Trek Into Darkness, Trigger Point, and Spiral. Contractor also voiced over on the 2015 video game, Dying Light.

Nazneen Contractor is married to Carlo Rota, who plays Jenz Sidwell on General Hospital. The couple tied the knot on April 1, 2010, and have two children together.

