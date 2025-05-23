Who is the new Michael Corinthos on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Michael Corinthos has returned to town and will soon play a central role in General Hospital's upcoming episodes. As fans eagerly await his return to Port Charles, many of the town's residents will need to look over their shoulders. After his burn treatment in Germany, Michael Corinthos is returning with a new look as the soap recast actor Chad Duell with Rory Gibson.

Ad

Chad played Michael Corinthos for 15 years between 2010 and 2025. While Chad stepped away for personal reasons, his exit arc involved Michael getting burned in an explosion at his adoptive father's penthouse. Robert Adamson often stepped in for Chad briefly to play Michael. As such, there were speculations about Adamson replacing Chad till the former denied any such talks.

May 2025 saw the official disclosure about Rory's inclusion in the General Hospital cast. The actor will make his first episodic appearance as Michael Corinthos on May 23, 2025, on the long-running ABC daily soap that revolves around the titular medical facility in Port Charles, a fictional township.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations and spoilers.

A glance at Rory Gibson's career history

Ad

California-born actor Rory Gibson started his acting career in 2018 with A Night to Regret, a television movie. He followed this up with Grace and Twisted Twin. He was cast as Noah Newman in the CBS daily soap The Young and the Restless between 2021 and 2023. He was also seen in a small role in Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire.

Some of his yet to release projects include Severed Road, How Jessica Died and Fugitive from Asteron. His recent contract is with General Hospital to play Carly Spencer's son, Michael.

Ad

What will Michael Corinthos's likely story arc on General Hospital show?

Chad Duell and Rory Gibson, the former and present Michael on GH (Image via Instagram/@duelly, @rory_gibson)

Rory's Michael is back in town just in time for the 2025 Nurses Ball. Tuesday's episode, dated May 20, 2025, teased the arrival of a surprise guest who watched Willow and Drew's red carpet togetherness on a tablet. As such, it was an easy guess for viewers that this could be Michael returning home.

Ad

When he arrives, Michael will find his wife, Willow, openly declaring her relationship with Congressman Drew without her divorce being finalized. Moreover, he will find his grandmother framed and arrested for a crime she did not commit. He will also come to know about his adoptive father, Sonny's, health concerns.

Also Read: How many actors played Michael Corinthos on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Ad

While he will look out for Sasha's pregnancy, he will continue to leave things under wraps till his custody battle is cleared. He may be shocked to learn that his mother moved ahead with the custody case, keeping him in the dark. While Carly will be happy to find him by her side in this battle, he may not be too pleased with his mother for messing things up.

There are more secrets that he may slowly register, from Gio's parentage to Kristina's crimes. Whether he will get involved in any of his siblings' affairs remains to be seen. He will try to set all wrongs, right, since he has returned with "vengeance and justice" on his mind, as actor Rory told TV Insider.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 21 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Stay tuned to General Hospital as Rory Gibson steps in to portray the challenging role of a vindictive Michael Corinthos in the upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More