How many actors played Michael Corinthos on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

ABC’s General Hospital, one of the longest-running soap operas, has undergone several cast changes over the decades. Michael Corinthos, one of the central characters who frequently sees cast shifts, has yet again a new actor to portray him.

The character was born in 1997 and has remained in the spotlight ever since due to his dramatic storyline. As of May 2025, seven actors have portrayed the role of Michael Corinthos on General Hospital.

General Hospital is an American daytime soap opera which premiered on April 1, 1963, on ABC. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, the series centers around the staff and patients of its General Hospital, intertwining stories of love, family, medicine, and the mob.

Here's everything to know about the cast behind Michael Corinthos from General Hospital

Michael Corinthos is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera, introduced in 1997. Over the years, seven actors have portrayed Michael. Initially played by the Hopkins twins, Dylan and Blake Hopkins, from 1997 to 2001, the character was recently absent from Port Charles. However, he has now returned, with the role being taken on by American actor Rory Gibson.

Gibson took over the role of Michael Corinthos from Chad Duell, who played the character from 2010 to 2025. However, Duell took a brief break, and during that time, Robert Adamson took over the role temporarily from 2022 to 2024. Here's a breakdown of the actors who portrayed the character of Michael on General Hospital.

1) Dylan and Blake Hopkins (1997 to 2001)

The twins portrayed the infant/baby version of the character. Michael is the son of Carly and A.J. Quartermaine. However, after Carly got married to Sonny Corintos, making Michael the latter's step-son, Sonny decided to adopt him and hence gave him the Corinthos name.

2) Tiarnan Cunningham (2001 to 2002)

As the character aged on the show, the character was recast as a toddler. Thereafter, the child actor Tiarnan Cunningham took over the role for just one year with no major storyline.

3) Dylan Cash (2002 to 2008)

Dylan stepped into the role in 2002 and became a recurring figure on the soap opera. His portrayal of Michael included some major plot lines, especially when he got shot and went into a coma. The actor exited the part in 2008 after his contract ended.

4) Drew Garrett (2009 to 2010)

Drew's portrayal of the character was short, lasting only for one year. During his portrayal, Michael wakes up from his coma after learning his mother faced a near-death experience. He was also in several central storylines, such as remembering who had shot him, which put him in a coma, and other memories that he had before his plight.

5) Chad Duell (2010 to 2025)

Chad Duell is one face that people resonate with when talking about the character of Michael Corinthos from General Hospital. During his portrayal of the character, he had gone through several challenges. Most recent among them is the custody battle with Willow Tait over their kids. However, Duell took a break in 2022, when another actor took over, but he reprised the role in 2024.

6) Robert Adamson (2022 to 2024)

Robert Adamson took over the role from Chad Duell temporarily in 2022 and exited the show in 2024. His portrayal gave the character dimension and emotional depth that aligned with the narrative of the storyline. After his exit, Duel reprised the character of Michael and played the part till 2025.

7) Rory Gibson (2025)

After Duell's exit from the show early this year, fans speculated that Rory Gibson would portray the new Michael Corinthos. In the recent episode teaser, when there were rumors about Michael coming back to Port Charles, fans started speculating that The Young and the Restless alum will now play the character on General Hospital. Now, Michael is back in the face of Rory Gibson.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

