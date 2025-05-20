General Hospital recap (May 20, 2025): Why was Tracy arrested during the Nurses’ Ball?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, kicked off the Nurses’ Ball with chaos, tension, and several surprises on and off the red carpet. Nina and Drew arrived together despite claiming they wouldn’t, and Tracy was arrested mid-event for allegedly drugging someone without consent.

During the red carpet arrivals, Chase asked Tracy to step aside for a private conversation. When she refused, he arrested her in front of the cameras. Tracy was shocked and insisted it was a mistake, but Chase said it wasn’t.

Later, at the PCPD, Mac uncuffed her and explained that they had obtained a search warrant and found a vial of ketamine in her car. Tracy immediately assumed Drew framed her, recalling how he swam onto the Quartermaine property last week. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn ran off to inform Ned and Olivia about what happened, and Drew kept his distance while glaring at Tracy.

The arrest disrupted Anna’s act for the ball, since Tracy was supposed to be one of the performers. The fallout from Tracy’s arrest left multiple people scrambling, especially Lucy, who was already stressed about the show running smoothly.

Despite everything, Chase returned to the Nurses’ Ball to keep things moving while Tracy remained in custody. The arrest was one of the most public and unexpected moments of the night and caused a stir among guests and organizers trying to maintain the gala’s upbeat appearance.

General Hospital: What proof is Lulu trying to find about Gio?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lulu is looking for definitive proof that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. She believes Camilla wasn’t pregnant when Gio was born and thinks Lois knows the truth.

During a conversation with Cody outside the Quartermaine estate, Lulu admitted she hasn’t told Dante yet because she needs solid evidence first. She said if Gio really is Dante’s son, he deserves to know. Inside the estate, Lulu showed up dressed for the Nurses’ Ball, which annoyed Brook Lynn.

Dante, however, looked stunned to see her and didn’t hide it. Lulu’s focus stayed on Lois the entire night. She planned to observe her interactions with Gio closely during the event. She is convinced Lois is the key to connecting the final dots. What Lulu doesn’t know is that Brook Lynn has no idea Gio is her child.

Lulu assumes Brook Lynn has been hiding the truth, but the reality is Brook Lynn is unaware. As performances kicked off, Lulu continued to keep a close watch. She is determined to get the final piece of evidence and hinted that a secret DNA test might be her next move, possibly with Cody’s help. For now, she’s watching and waiting.

General Hospital: What happened between Kristina, Alexis, and Ric?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Alexis confronted Kristina about trying to kill Ava and accidentally hitting Ric. During a tense conversation at Alexis’s home, Kristina was already angry that Ric kept showing up. When Ric left, Alexis told Kristina to stop provoking him.

Kristina snapped and accused Alexis of trying to control her life again. Alexis didn’t hold back and told Kristina she wasn’t protecting Molly, but protecting her. She then revealed that Ric and Ava know what Kristina did and have proof. Kristina looked stunned when she realized the secret was out.

Alexis warned her that both of them could end up in prison if Kristina didn’t stop. Kristina asked if Alexis was still planning to commit her, while Alexis pleaded for her daughter to stop making things worse. The confrontation made it clear that the situation is spiraling, with Kristina refusing to take responsibility and Alexis growing more desperate to contain the fallout.

Earlier, Ric had handed Alexis documents to help her cover up her own embezzlement but continued to taunt her emotionally. The entire situation left Alexis stuck in the middle of legal and personal disasters. Molly remains unaware of any of this, but that may change soon.

General Hospital: How did Willow’s red carpet moment play out?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Willow arrived alone in a crimson red gown and publicly kissed Drew. Her arrival was one of the last on the red carpet, and she made sure to kiss Drew in front of all the cameras.

Drew, dressed in formal wear, stood confidently beside her. Earlier in the episode, Drew had followed Nina around during their co-hosting duties, making sure he stayed on camera. He reminded viewers that he was a Quartermaine and made sure everyone saw his presence.

In General Hospital, Willow’s bold move appeared to be a statement, possibly tied to her custody battle with Michael. What she didn’t know was that someone was watching her from a private plane, tracking her every move on a tablet. The person’s identity remains unknown, but the surveillance adds a layer of tension to Willow’s already chaotic situation.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Gio had walked the red carpet earlier, with Joss hyping Gio’s violin skills and throwing a jab at Nina. Carly also made a smooth entrance and exchanged passive-aggressive comments with Drew and Nina. But Willow’s kiss with Drew was clearly the moment meant to send a message, even if she wasn’t aware that someone else was monitoring it.

