General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 21 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Chaos leading to relationship dilemmas awaits General Hospital in the upcoming episodes. As Lulu and Cody's plan to expose Gio's parentage takes speed, more than three lives will be affected. Elsewhere, Willow and Michael's custody battle will see many opinions. Meanwhile, Jason will get an unexpected call, which may lead him to something decisive. On the other hand, Emma will want to take some action against her betrayer.

Ad

The previous episodes of General Hospital saw a fallout between Carly and Nina after the latter discovered her former rival plotting to take Willow's children away from her. Sonny tried to convince Willow to postpone the hearing. However, Nina's interference pushed the young lady to backtrack.

Meanwhile, Curtis pulled up Drew for trying to blackmail his wife. The Congressman answered by taunting his former friend, chalking out the situation hypothetically without naming anyone. At the same time, Lulu collaborated with Cody about her mission to expose Brook Lynn's lies. Being Dante's childhood friend, Cody felt it his duty to deliver the truth to his friend.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present plot lines that have some Port Charles residents at loggerheads, while some others are in alliance, in the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Secrets about Gio's parentage exposed

Ad

Since Gio's parentage story arc had been building for months, the Nurses Ball week may bring it to a culmination. With Lulu Spencer and Cody Bell collaborating to deliver the truth to Dante Falconeri, the truth will likely be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

The soap's spoilers suggest, both Brook Lynn and Dante will learn about Gio soon. While Brook Lynn will possibly lash out at her mother for keeping the truth for 22 years, Dante will be furious with BLQ for never revealing about her teenage pregnancy.

Ad

Also Read: What happened between Dante and his secret son Gio on General Hospital? Plot dyanmics explored

Since Gio is one of the star performers at the Nurses Ball, the revelation will likely come out during the event. While it will not affect Gio's performance at the Ball, his response towards his biological parents is difficult to predict. Although he shares a good rapport with BLQ, he will distance himself from Dante, who blamed him for Rocco's situation.

Ad

Moreover, he may also be upset with Lois for lying to him for so long. Whether he reaches out to Sonny again remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 19 to May 23, 2025)

General Hospital: The Willow-Michael custody battle heats up

Ad

With Nina and Carly having a violent fallout, shown on Monday's episode, dated May 19, 2025, the custody battle may move as per schedule. While Sonny tried to convince Willow to push the dates, she refused after learning that Carly wants to take her children away.

On one hand, Carly Spencer will need to plan things carefully with attorney Diane, since she is representing Michael without telling him. On the other hand, Willow, Drew and Nina must also chalk out their narratives with attorney, Ric Lansing. Meanwhile, whether Sonny or Jason will inform Michael remains to be seen.

Ad

Elsewhere, Carly is slated to meet Vaughn during the upcoming episodes and may assume that he is Josslyn's boyfriend. While she may want to know more about her daughter's beau, Josslyn will be worried lest her mother finds out about her WSB job.

Meanwhile, Emma will plan revenge on Josslyn. Whether that pitches her indirectly against the WSB remains to be seen.

Also Read: What is happening in Michael and Willow’s custody battle over their children? Here's a look at the recent developments on General Hospital

Ad

General Hospital: Jason has mysterious dealings

Ad

Jason has been thinking of walking away from the mafia world, particularly after Dante's accusations opened his eyes towards his duties as Danny's father. However, with two recent attempts at Sonny's life, one of which hurt Michael, Jason's work in the crime world is far from over.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Jason will receive a phone call from an unknown source. This will be intriguing since Jason may have some leads and make some stunning discoveries, thanks to the mysterious caller.

Ad

Jason may again leave town to follow the trail, despite his recent plans to stop being the absent parent. Whether it is about the explosion at Sonny's penthouse or the killer at the LA hospital remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital (2025): Full cast list of soap opera

Continue watching General Hospital to find out who called Jason and what strategies Carly and Nina will make in the forthcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More