General Hospital (2025): Full cast list of soap opera

The soap opera General Hospital debuted in 1963 and is one of the US' longest-running and most-watched daytime dramas. It developed a tradition of emotionally charged material, dramatic plot twists, and a massive ensemble cast of characters that engross viewers five days a week.

The General Hospital actors rotate frequently to accommodate the evolving storylines in the fictional town of Port Charles. In 2025, the focus of the series remains on the core characters but with the introduction of some new faces. These help infuse fresh energy into ancient feuds, romance, and family rivalries.

Among those stories that are in the current spotlight is Jason's return and how that affects Sonny, Carly, and Ava. Meanwhile, Kristina's surrogate storyline, which has been controversial among fans, continues. Here's a look at the regular cast members who are currently featured on General Hospital.

Regular cast members of General Hospital

1) Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital (Image via Getty)

Sonny Corinthos, the brooding mob boss with a shady past and several underworld associations, has been portrayed by Maurice Benard since 1993. His bipolar disorder story and his understated performances have made him a fan favorite. Sonny is at the center of most of the show's drama, especially since Jason returned to town.

Sonny's relationships with Carly, Nina, and Ava are always strained, but his relationship with his children, Dante, Kristina, and Donna, is at the heart of a lot of his backstory.

2) Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan on General Hospital (Image via Getty)

Steve Burton returned to his iconic role as Jason Morgan in the second part of 2023, shocking Port Charles. Jason, presumed dead, is up to no good now with the FBI and with his past with Sonny and Carly.

Jason's past as a hitman combined with his conscience and sense of obligation, are reasons why he is one of soapdom's most compelling characters. His return ignited old passions and loyalties and forged new enemies.

3) Maura West as Ava Jerome

Maura West as Ava Jerome on General Hospital (Image via Getty)

Maura West plays the role of Ava F. Jerome, an art dealer with a somewhat malevolent streak from her time spent with the Jerome family of crime. She is seen grappling with the consequences of her involvement in Kristina's accident and her uneasy alliance with Sonny. Amid all this, Ava navigates the thin line between villain and victim and remains one of the show's most complicated women.

4) Laura Wright as Carly Spencer

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer on General Hospital (Image via Getty)

Carly Spencer, portrayed by Laura Wright since 2005, is never out of the picture. With her children's futures in jeopardy and a pending investigation with Jason's return, Carly's shoot-first, shoot-best philosophy and protect-at-all-costs loyalty have her in hot water again and again.

Her relationship with Sonny is increasingly complicated, and she continues to be a key player in Port Charles.

5) Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos-Davis

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos-Davis on General Hospital (Image via Getty)

Kate Mansi brings renewed energy to Kristina, Sonny, and Alexis’s daughter, who’s caught in an emotional tug-of-war over the baby she carried for Molly and TJ. As tensions rise between the sisters, Blaze, Kristina’s girlfriend, enters the picture, and her future grows more uncertain.

Mansi’s performance has added depth to the role, and fans are divided on whether Kristina should keep the baby.

More present cast members on General Hospital

While the above characters drive many current plots, the soap also features a robust ensemble of recurring and supporting players. These cast members shift in and out of the spotlight depending on storylines, and each brings their flavor to Port Charles.

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford

Tanisha Harper as Jordan Ashford

Josh Swickard as Harrison Chase

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Corinthos

Sofia Mattsson as Sasha Gilmore

Donnell Turner as Curtis Ashford

Evan Hofer as Dex Heller

Josh Kelly as Cody Bell

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson

Brook Kerr as Portia Robinson

Kristina Wagner as Felicia Scorpio

Kelly Monaco as Samantha McCall

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

Cameron Mathison as Drew Quartermaine

Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Webber

Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

Charles Mesure as John Brennan

Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

