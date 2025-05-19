Who is General Hospital star Steve Burton’s newlywed wife Michelle Lundstrom? Everything you need to know

Steve Burton, the General Hospital star, married his fiancée, Michelle Lundstrom, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. While they were engaged for just over three months, the duo appeared together in many public events and featured in each other's social media posts for more than a year. Steve was congratulated by his General Hospital family and friends for his marital journey.

The 54-year-old actor tied the knot with his 44-year-old girlfriend in an Orthodox Church near the Montage Laguna Beach. He had known content creator and chef Michelle Lundstrom for many months. For the wedding, Jeremy Ross was Steve's best man, while Michelle had Janine, her sister, as her maid of honor.

On the bride's side, Michelle's daughters, Lilah and Hannah, attended the wedding. Steve's children from his previous marriage with Sheree Burton, Makena, Jack and Brooklyn, were also there to cheer their father. While Michelle called her groom "pure sunshine", Steve believed this wedding was "the beginning of forever with the love of my life."

More about Michelle Lundstrom, General Hospital star, Steve's wife

As mentioned before, Michelle Lundstrom is a celebrity cook, besides being an online content creator. She got household recognition after participating in the Netflix show, Barbecue Showdown Season 2, which aired in 2023.

While eliminated in the sixth episode, Michelle's Instagram post said that she was grateful for the opportunity to show her daughters what she could do, besides bonding with friends who later became family.

New York-born Michelle Lundstrom belongs to an American family with Italian roots. She credited her father for her sauces and barbeques that impressed her Netflix show judges.

Michelle met General Hospital's Steve Burton months before the latter announced dating her in May 2024. In June 2024, the duo were seen together at the Daytime Emmy Awards event. They kept appearing together and in each other's social media posts, including a hot sauce tasting video in October 2024.

On January 3, 2025, the duo got engaged. In a matter of five months, they married in an intimate church ceremony on May 17, 2025. Incidentally, Michelle Lundstrom continues to post recipes, cooking videos and eating challenges on her Instagram page.

A quick look at the latest updates on Burton's character on GH

Steve Burton's Jason Morgan on General Hospital is awaiting a twist, as the mob henchman is looking to step away from the world of crime. Recently, Jason and his boss, Sonny Corinthos, decided to walk away from the mafia world. For Jason, the wake-up call came in the form of Dante Falconeri's accusations.

After Sam McCall's death, Jason got closer to his son, Danny, and wanted to be the parent the teenager deserved. However, his commitment to his boss and his duty kept him out of town often. This included joining Anna Devane to get Charlotte back to Lulu Spencer, and accompanying Sonny to track the contract criminal, Solinsky.

However, Thursday's episode, dated May 8, 2025, saw Dante blaming Jason's bad parenting as the indirect reason for Rocco's poisoning situation. Since Danny pushed Rocco to attend the beach party, not meant for them, Dante believed that Danny lacked discretion because of having an absent parent in Jason.

Instead of denying the charges, Jason gave the accusations a serious thought and shared with Sonny his wish to stay away from the mafia world for his son. However, with Sonny Corinthos's life in danger, it may be some time before the loyal right-hand man can quit the mob world.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to know what happens to Jason's story arc as actor Steve steps into his new conjugal life.

