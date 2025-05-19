General Hospital star Steve Burton marries Michelle Lundstrom in a magnificent beachside wedding

General Hospital star Steve Burton has officially tied the knot with Barbecue Showdown chef Michelle Lundstrom in a private ceremony on May 17, 2025. The wedding took place in Laguna Beach, California, with a private Orthodox church ceremony attended only by immediate family.

The news was first reported by People magazine on May 18, 2025, providing details of the wedding, from the ceremony to the intimate beachfront reception that followed.

Steve Burton, known for playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital, was joined by several soap opera connections during the celebration. His co-star and real-life friend, Jonathan Jackson, along with Jackson’s wife, Lisa Vultaggio, were both part of the wedding party.

The reception was held at Montage Laguna Beach, where only 45 close friends and family gathered. The couple’s five children from previous relationships, including Burton’s kids Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn, and Lundstrom’s daughters Lilah and Hannah, were also in the wedding party.

Michelle wore a custom strapless gown by Lee Petra Grebenau, while the reception featured blush and sea glass tones, candlelight, and '80s love songs. Their first dance was to I Choose You by Forest Blakk.

Steve Burton in General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Steve and Michelle followed their Saturday wedding with a Sunday brunch for their guests before everyone headed home. The reception took place outdoors on a coastal bluff, with flowers by Honey Bear Events and a color scheme of blush, ivory, and sea glass green.

Michelle’s daughters wore matching dresses, while Steve’s son Jack stood beside him as a groomsman. Michelle’s sister Janine was her maid of honor, and Steve’s best man was his longtime friend Jeremy Ross. Hair and makeup were handled by Michelle’s friends Anzhela and Luiza Adzhiyan, both of whom work on General Hospital.

The couple also put their personal stamp on the entertainment. A pianist played romantic songs from the 1980s during cocktail hour, while the DJ continued the same theme at the reception. Their wedding dinner featured beef tenderloin, which Steve especially enjoyed.

For dessert, he requested a wedding cake that reminded him of a simple grocery store sheet cake. They ended up with a vanilla sponge cake filled with vanilla cream and topped with fresh berries. The entire event was planned in just four months with help from The Ashlyn Company after Steve proposed in January 2025.

How did Steve Burton’s Jason Morgan become an integral part of General Hospital?

Steve Burton in General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Steve Burton’s role as Jason Morgan on General Hospital is one of the most recognizable in daytime TV. Originally introduced as Jason Quartermaine, a smart, privileged young man from a wealthy family, Jason’s life completely changed after a car crash caused by his brother A.J.

The accident left him with brain damage, erasing all of his memories. When Jason woke up, he wanted nothing to do with the Quartermaines. He dropped their name and became Jason Morgan, eventually working as a hitman for Sonny Corinthos. That shift turned him into one of the most central characters in Port Charles for decades.

Steve Burton's Jason had a defining trait of loyalty. He didn’t hesitate to raise Michael as his own when Carly couldn’t cope after giving birth. He also protected Sonny’s family countless times, even when it nearly got him killed.

In General Hospital, his love story with Sam McCall became a long-term fan favorite. From helping her through the death of her baby to proposing in a quiet Chinese restaurant, Jason showed that even a mob enforcer could have soft edges.

Some of Jason’s biggest General Hospital moments include finding out he was the father of Elizabeth Webber’s son, Jake, and making the painful decision to let Lucky believe he was the dad to protect the child. Another key arc came when Jason got himself sent to prison just so he could protect Michael. That entire storyline showed how far he would go for family, even if it meant risking everything.

In 2012, Jason was presumed dead after being shot and pushed into the harbor. Years later, he returned under the alias “Patient 6,” setting off the twin reveal with Drew Cain. That twist rewrote years of storylines and gave Burton a new challenge—reclaiming Jason’s identity in a world that had moved on.

Whether it was confronting Franco, helping Sam escape danger, or standing by Sonny through endless mob wars, Jason always felt like the one constant in the chaos. His cold stare, black t-shirt uniform, and quiet strength became trademarks.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

