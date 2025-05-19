When did General Hospital star Steve Burton start dating Michelle Lundstrom? Romantic history explored

General Hospital star Steve Burton married chef and content creator Michelle Lundstrom on May 17, 2025, in a private Orthodox ceremony in Laguna Beach, California. The ceremony was intimate and attended only by immediate family, followed by a beachside reception at Montage Laguna Beach with 45 guests.

The couple included all five of their children—Steve’s three kids from his previous marriage and Michelle’s two daughters—in the wedding party. Steve, who is known for playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital, had his son, Jack, as one of his groomsmen.

The theme for the reception was blush and sea glass green as '80s love songs were played during cocktail hour. The reception dinner featured beef tenderloin, and the wedding cake was a vanilla sponge with cream and berries. The newlywed couple wrapped the weekend with a Sunday brunch and are currently honeymooning in Maui.

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom first began dating in early 2024. People Magazine was the first to report the news of the wedding on May 18, 2025, and noted that they got engaged in January 2025.

How Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom’s romance grew from private moments to a public marriage

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom’s relationship began quietly in early 2024. This was shortly after Burton finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, in December 2023. Burton and Lundstrom initially kept things low-key and out of the public eye.

However, the General Hospital star confirmed the relationship to Daily Drama after paparazzi photos of the couple walking hand-in-hand were shared on the internet. They made their first public appearance together at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024.

Michelle later shared a series of posts from that night on Instagram, calling it a “dream” and thanking fans for the outpouring of kind messages. A few weeks later, she posted a birthday tribute to Steve calling him “an incredible man and human.” At the time, she shared photos of them together at Disneyland, attending events, and spending time with their children.

Later, in September 2024, Michelle shared photos from her birthday celebration, calling the past year “filled with love, gratitude, and joy.” Throughout the year, the couple appeared in each other’s Instagram content often—cooking together, sharing family moments, and traveling.

By January 3, 2025, Steve proposed in Nashville, by recreating the setting of their first in-person meeting on a farm, setting up lights and a small chapel. The next day, they both posted the engagement on Instagram with photos of Steve down on one knee.

Michelle, a contestant on Barbecue Showdown Season 2, often joked about Steve’s reactions to her hot sauces in videos.

Fans slowly watched their relationship unfold through posts about Disneyland trips, moving to California together in March 2025, and blending their families.

Steve Burton’s most defining moments as Jason Morgan on General Hospital

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Steve Burton first appeared in General Hospital as the clean-cut and smart Jason Quartermaine in 1991. While Monica had adopted him, he was Alan's biological son. However, all this changed in 1995 after a car crash with his drunk brother A.J. left him with permanent brain damage and total memory loss.

From that point on, he walked away from the Quartermaine family name and began calling himself Jason Morgan. He also joined Sonny Corinthos’s organization as a mob enforcer, marking a major shift for Jason and the show as well.

One of his most significant storylines in General Hospital was raising Carly’s son Michael as his own. He stepped in after Carly had a breakdown and continued to support Michael for years, even going to prison to protect him after Michael killed Claudia. Jason’s loyalty to Sonny and Carly became one of General Hospital’s core dynamics.

Another major arc was his on-again, off-again relationship with Sam McCall. This included a miscarriage, a surprise pregnancy, and a wedding in a Chinese restaurant in 2011.

In 2012, Jason was presumed dead after being shot and pushed into the harbor by Faison, disguised as Duke. However, he returned in 2017 as “Patient 6” after being held captive in Russia. A DNA test confirmed he was the real Jason, while the man believed to be Jason from 2014 to 2017 was revealed to be his twin, Drew Cain.

In General Hospital, Jason also saw his son die Jake in 2011, only to find out Jake was alive.

The character had pivotal moments with Elizabeth, Robin, Courtney, and others. His identity, loyalty to Sonny, and emotional distance from the Quartermaines defined him.

Fans can watch all episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

