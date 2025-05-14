As someone who’s seen every Sonny exit attempt, I knew this storyline on General Hospital was déjà vu

Maurice Benard's Sonny Corinthos may have a new persona awaiting on General Hospital in the coming months. The character's story arc points to a change in career for the mob boss and is currently laying the foundation for that. As per the storyline, he is supposed to step down as the head of the mafia at Port Charles, along with his right-hand man, Jason.

However, as a longtime General Hospital viewer, I find it a doubtful proposition. As far as I have seen, Sonny has remained the benevolent mobster of the town, with some violence thrown in. While some of those incidents were for the good of his people, such as killing John Cates, some were dicey moves, for example, having Dex beaten up or shooting Dante.

Since time and again, he has emphasized that he cannot quit the mafia, he may take a last-minute U-turn this time around. Many in town, who are under his protection, do not want him to step down either. Moreover, part of the conflict element of the story will be gone if Sonny stops heading the Port Charles mob business.

Meanwhile, General Hospital will continue to present the complicated relationship dynamics of the other Port Charles residents as they navigate their lives with or without Sonny.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinion.

General Hospital: What is the speculation about Sonny stepping down?

Recently, Sonny went to LA for his long-awaited heart surgery. While the surgery was successful, Brick evaded an attack on his life. Meanwhile, he continued to be in a drug-induced unconsciousness. In his sedated condition, he came face-to-face with his father, Mike Corbin, on Monday's episode, dated April 28, 2025.

As he told his father in his dream about wanting to leave the business, Mike questioned him about the reason for this transformation. Sonny admitted that Michael's burn shook him, and he felt that more people around him could get hurt. However, he also accepted the danger he would put himself in if he stepped down.

Back home, General Hospital fans saw Jenz Sidwell offering to buy his piers on Friday's episode, dated May 9, 2025. Sonny discussed his options with Jason, pointing out that he would have readily handed over his business to the latter. However, with Jason also looking for exit options, Sidwell seemed to be a good alternative.

Later, he was seen having a conversation with Mayor Laura on Tuesday's episode, dated May 13, 2025. While initially Laura seemed reluctant to have Sonny step down, and concerned about Sidwell dominating the mafia business, she later agreed to let Sonny have a safe life along with his family.

General Hospital: What may come out of Sonny's deal with Sidwell?

So far, Sonny and Jason seem intent on walking away from the mob world and giving quality time to their families. After Dante's attack on Jason's parenting style, the latter has taken his role as a father seriously. On the other hand, Sonny needs to stay away from work stress to recuperate while paying attention to his loved ones.

However, as Sonny pointed out, giving up mafia power may weaken Sonny and endanger him even more. Without the support of his henchmen, his enemies can eliminate him. That will also put his loved ones in danger. As such, he may reconsider his decision and back out of the deal.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating about the retired mafia don's activities. While longtime viewers may remember Sonny's amnesiac "Mike" condition in Nixon Falls, this time around, Sonny will be in his sane mind.

Moreover, in the past, his mob was being handled by Jason and Carly, for him to step in when he was cured. Now, he may not have much to do after retiring. As such, longtime fans like me believe Sonny will likely continue as the mob boss.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out more about Sonny's decision.

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More