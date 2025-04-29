Who played Mike Corbin on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of daytime television in the US. The series, which has been on air for over six decades, began in 1963 and is set in the fictional city of Port Charles.

The plot of this daytime soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families of Port Charles. It focuses on the complex family dynamics, betrayal, organized crime, generational rivalries, forbidden love, and much more.

The character of Mike Corbin was introduced in the year 1995 and was portrayed by the actor Ron Hale. Later, the role was taken over by Max Gail in 2018 and has been a recurring character ever since. The character also appeared on the Port Charles television series, a spinoff of General Hospital, which ran for only three seasons.

Everything to know about the cast behind the character of Mike Corbin from General Hospital

Mike Corbin, the character from General Hospital, has been played by two actors since its introduction on the daytime soap opera. The character was introduced by the actor Ron Hale in 1995, and later reintroduced in 2018 by Max Gail.

Ron Hale (1995 - 2011)

Ron Hale was an American actor who was born on January 2, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The actor passed away last year on August 27 in Saint George, South Carolina. Hale is best known for his portrayal of Mike Corbin on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, as he portrayed the character for sixteen years straight, from 1995 to 2011.

The actor graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1969. Apart from playing Mike Corbin on the daytime soap opera, Hale is known for his work in other projects like Ryan's Hope, All the President's Men, Port Charles, and many more.

Max Gail (2018 - present)

Max Gail is an American actor born on April 5, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. Max reintroduced the role of Mike Corbin on General Hospital in 2018. The actor was married to Willie Bier from 1983 to 1986; they have a daughter together, called India Gail. Willie died from cancer in 1986. Later, he married Nan Harris in 1989, and they had two kids, Maxwell and Grace. However, the couple split in 2000.

The actor also holds a degree in Economics and a Master's in International Finance. Apart from playing Mike Corbin on the show, Gail is known for his work in Gary Unmarried, Sons and Daughters, Days of Our Lives, and others.

About the character Mike Corbin from General Hospital

Mike Corbin is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera, initially hired by Luke Spencer to work for him and Sonny Corinthos in their Blue's Club. As the soap went on, Mike found out that he was the father of Sonny Corinthos. The relationship between the two has been rocky ever since, but it has progressed over time.

Later, Mike opened Recovery Room, which was a restaurant/bar. However, he died of Alzheimer's-related pneumonia in September 2020. Meanwhile, he has since made a few ghostly appearances. In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera that aired on April 28, 2025, Mike came back in his son Sonny's dream, as the latter is recovering in the hospital from his recent heart surgery.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

