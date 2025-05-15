What is happening in Michael and Willow’s custody battle over their children? Here's a look at the recent developments on General Hospital

Michael and Willow's big battle over their children is looming on General Hospital. With Michael not back in town from his burn clinic, the custody case will find Carly representing his side. On the other hand, with Martin out of town, Drew has a new attorney, Ric Lansing, to fight for Willow. While this court battle promises to be edge-of-the-chair exciting, the end could be crushing for the parents and the children.

Ad

The other story arcs on General Hospital's current plot revolve around Alexis's desperate attempts at shielding Kristina from imprisonment while the latter keeps bad-mouthing her mother. On the other hand, Dante is worried about her son Rocco's medical emergency, and is blaming Gio and Danny for it.

Elsewhere, Lulu wants to follow her intuition about Gio's biological parents and expose everyone, but has been temporarily silenced by Carly and Tracy. Tracy, on the other hand, has joined hands with Drew and Sidwell to pull down Sonny, despite it taking Mayor Laura's career as collateral.

Ad

Trending

With 2025's Nurses Ball coming up, the Port Charles residents are busy preparing for the annual event at the medical facility on General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: What is the current state of affairs between Michael and Willow?

Ad

Willow Corinthos and Drew Caine-Corinthos started a tentative affair in July 2024, while the former was happily married to Michael Corinthos. In a few months, Michael guessed the fact but decided to stay quiet about it, after Willow promised to work on their marriage.

However, she could not stay away from Congressman Drew since the latter pursued her endlessly. After his former wife, Sam McCall's, death, Drew got intimate with Willow in the children's nursery, an event captured in the nannycam, and seen by Michael.

Ad

Although Michael wanted to keep this a secret, Tracy Quartermaine let this out in public by mistake. This pushed Michael to decide to divorce Willow and move for the children's sole custody. However, before the cases could come to court, a freak explosion at his father's penthouse left him with 40 per cent burns.

Treatment needed Michael Corinthos to leave town for a clinic in Germany, while Willow's relationship with the Congressman continued. Recently, Nurse Willow decided to move in with the Congressman along with her children. Both her mother, Nina, and her mother-in-law, Carly, advised her against this.

Ad

Ad

On Jason's advice, Willow made the last effort to have an open communication with Michael. However, Drew secretly paid the clinic personnel to lie to her about Michael's disinterest in the meeting.

In the meantime, Carly asked Diane Miller to push for the dates of the court cases to be brought forward. As such, Wednesday's episode, dated May 14, 2025, saw Willow being served with the court papers, while Diane informed Carly that the cases have been scheduled for June 2, 2025.

Ad

While Jason opined that it was Michael's call and Carly Spencer should not have interfered, the latter emphasized that she would fight on her son's behalf. She strategized that they would use the latest scandal reports to prove Drew's influence was bad for the kids.

On the other side, Drew appointed Ric Lansing as Willow's attorney. He asked Ric to declare Michael an absentee father so that Willow could be granted sole custody of the kids.

Ad

Also Read: What is happening with Willow on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

General Hospital: What is likely to happen in the Willow-Michael battle?

Willow and Michael with Wiley on GH (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

As General Hospital fans would agree, this battle is not between Willow and Michael alone. There are many concerned parties at battle, including Carly, Drew and Nina. This is likely to turn the court battles ugly, considering both parties have very efficient lawyers to represent them, Diane and Ric.

Ad

While neither Willow nor Michael is in any rush to fight for custody, the situation seems to have landed on them. Since one party is likely to win, the loss of the other party will add to the dismay of the children, who may lose sight of one of their parents.

However, in a surprise twist, Drew's machinations in keeping Willow from meeting Michael may come out, leading to a fallout between the lovebirds. That may change her view about settling down with Drew, and she may choose to reconcile with Michael instead. This may also be a cue for Michael to return to town from his treatment and a reveal of the recast actor for General Hospital fans.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 14 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Whether Willow wins or Michael, the custody battle promises to be long-drawn and complicated. Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the drift of the storyline on the Michael-Willow court cases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More