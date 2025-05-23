General Hospital recap (May 23, 2025): Did Gio confirm Brook Lynn and Dante are his parents?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Friday, May 23, 2025, picked up right where things left off. Gio shocked everyone, telling the entire room at the Nurses Ball that Brook Lynn and Dante were his parents who gave him away and never claimed him. He smashed his violin and stormed out. Brook Lynn, Lois, and Dante were all left speechless.

He said they never wanted him and lied about it his whole life. Then he broke his violin and ran out of the ballroom. Lucy tried to calm the crowd, but it was chaos. Lois and Brook Lynn ran after Gio, and Dante looked completely lost. Cody pulled Dante aside and told him Brook Lynn got pregnant at Camp Martha.

Cody said he had thought she ended the pregnancy, but had just found out she had the baby. Dante pieced it together and realized Gio is his son. Outside the ballroom, Chase confirmed to Olivia and Ned that Brook Lynn had a baby in high school. Nobody knew how Gio found out. Sonny said Lois must have known all along. Brook Lynn’s disappearance raised more questions.

Dante ran off looking for her. Lulu tried to get involved, but Carly stopped her and said Dante needed to hear it from Brook Lynn and Lois, not from her. Everyone in the family was left scrambling. Chase admitted he didn’t know how Gio had figured it out, but clearly Gio believed it—and said it in front of everyone.

General Hospital: Did Drew and Willow offer Carly a custody deal?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Drew and Willow offered Carly a custody arrangement that Carly immediately rejected.

They proposed that Michael could have the kids every other weekend and for two weeks during the summer. Carly was stunned when they revealed they might move to Washington, D.C., and planned to take Scout too. Carly asked Willow to speak for herself, but Drew spoke on her behalf again.

Willow finally said a few words and made it clear that they were trying to compromise. However, Carly didn't think the offer was fair and said she would see them in court. Drew reminded her that if Michael loses custody, it would be Carly’s fault. Willow walked away looking upset.

Carly didn’t back down and refused to give up any ground. The conversation happened right after Trina and Joss performed at the Nurses Ball. Carly had praised her daughter, but was quickly pulled aside by Drew and Willow. They said they didn’t want more fighting, but also came in with a demand.

Carly wasn’t having it. She didn’t agree that Drew and Willow had the upper hand. The discussion ended with tension still high. The custody battle is clearly not over. Carly left the conversation angry and more determined than ever to fight back in court.

General Hospital: Did Michael show up and take Wiley home?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Michael appeared at the end of the show and left the ballroom with Wiley.

The kids had just finished their group performance of “I’ll Be There” when Wiley suddenly saw Michael at the back of the room. He yelled “Daddy!” and ran straight into his arms. Michael picked him up and told him they were going home. Willow and Drew were caught completely off guard.

Neither one said a word as Michael walked out with his son. Confetti was still falling, and the crowd applauded the kids onstage, but all eyes quickly shifted to Michael. It was the first time anyone had seen him since his absence from Port Charles.

In General Hospital, Rory Gibson debuted in the role of Michael Corinthos during this scene. Carly had just finished dealing with Willow and Drew’s custody proposal minutes earlier. She had already said she would see them in court. Michael’s arrival happened with no warning, and nobody tried to stop him. Wiley didn’t hesitate either—he just ran to his dad.

The timing made things even messier for Willow and Drew, who had just insisted Michael would only see the kids occasionally. Michael’s return flipped their entire plan, and his presence is expected to make the custody situation much more complicated moving forward.

General Hospital: Was the truth about Brook Lynn’s baby finally confirmed to Dante?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Cody confirmed to Dante that Brook Lynn had his baby and that Gio is his son.

In General Hospital, Cody said he drove Brook Lynn to the bus station after she found out she was pregnant that summer at Camp Martha. He said he thought she ended the pregnancy because she never talked about it again. Cody added that he didn’t know about Gio until yesterday. Dante was in shock and couldn’t believe it. He said it felt like his brain was short-circuiting.

He remembered seeing Gio as a little kid lighting sparklers at the block party and asked if that was really his boy. He also asked if Brook Lynn knew Gio was theirs. Cody didn’t have that answer. He told Dante he’d have to ask Brook Lynn himself. Dante tried to process what he had just learned, but still didn’t know where Brook Lynn was.

The rest of the family outside the ballroom had already heard from Chase that Brook Lynn had a child. Sonny and Olivia were trying to connect the dots. Everyone agreed that Brook Lynn and Lois knew the truth. Now Dante had to find them to get the rest of the story directly. However, by the time the episode ended, neither Brook Lynn nor Lois had been found.

