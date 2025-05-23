General Hospital recap (May 22, 2025): Who told Gio the truth about his parents?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Thursday, May 22, 2025, centered on fallout, secrets, and one violinist's public breakdown. Portia begged Curtis to save their marriage, but he clarified that their relationship was now for show. Nina clashed with Portia and Carly, threatening the upcoming custody case.

Gio overheard Lulu and Lois arguing and learned everything.

The conversation took place backstage, where Lulu confronted Lois and laid out the entire secret. She told Lois that Gio was not born in Los Angeles on June 4 but in San Francisco on May 15 as Baby Boy Cerullo. She said Gio wasn’t Camilla and Frances Palmieri’s son, but the child of Dante and Brook Lynn.

Lois tried to stop her, insisting that Brook Lynn didn’t know Gio was her son. She explained that she and her mother decided to raise Gio themselves and never told Brook Lynn. Lulu refused to back down and said either Lois could tell Dante and Gio the truth, or she would.

What neither woman realized was that Gio was standing right outside the dressing room and heard the entire thing. He didn’t say a word then, but walked away silently. The next time he appeared was onstage, where he called out Dante and Brook Lynn in front of the entire ballroom.

That’s when he declared that they were his parents who never claimed him and had lied to him his whole life, before breaking down and destroying his violin onstage.

General Hospital: Why did Gio destroy his violin?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Gio smashed his violin onstage after calling out his real parents.

After hearing the truth from behind the dressing room door, Gio didn’t confront anyone right away. Instead, he walked off alone to the Metro Court Gardens, where Emma found him. She could tell he was upset, but he said he had to play because it was the gift his mother gave him.

He told her his mother had taught him everything and that playing violin was all he had left of her. Emma told him he didn’t have to go through with it, but Gio insisted the show had to go on. When Lucy handed him his violin, he walked onstage without a word. He began to play but then stopped suddenly.

He faced the audience and said he was dedicating the performance to his real parents, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri. Then he said they never claimed him and had lied to him his whole life. His voice cracked as he called them out by name.

Then, in front of the entire Nurses’ Ball crowd, Gio smashed his violin into pieces and ran out of the ballroom. The performance never resumed, and the moment stunned everyone in the room, especially Dante and Brook Lynn.

General Hospital: What did Curtis say to Portia about their marriage?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Curtis told Portia their marriage was effectively over, even if it didn’t look like it.

On the Metro Court Gardens terrace, Portia tried to apologize and begged Curtis not to walk away angry. She asked him to remember the family they built and pleaded with him not to throw it all away. Curtis didn’t raise his voice, but he made his feelings clear.

He said he had always been the one thinking of Trina and their family. He told her that she was the one who broke what they had by lying. He said she didn’t trust him enough to tell him the truth and that she left the entire family vulnerable by doing Drew’s bidding.

Curtis explained that he wasn’t leaving her that night— not because he forgave her but because he wanted Drew to see a united front. He said they would pretend to be okay for appearances, but none of it was real to him anymore. He ended the conversation by saying, “Let’s just get through tonight,” confirming that their marriage was now more of a public act than a real relationship.

General Hospital: What happened when Carly and Nina ran into each other?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Carly and Nina exchanged threats in the ladies’ room over the custody hearing.

Their daughters may have had drama earlier, but it was Carly and Nina who had the real face-off. They ran into each other in the Metro Court ladies’ room. Carly told Nina she wasn’t looking for another fight, but she warned her that pushing the court date forward changed everything. She told Nina that whatever happened next would be her fault.

In General Hospital, Nina responded by revealing that she was going to testify that Michael abandoned his children. Carly was furious and said Nina was lying under oath, because that wasn’t even close to the truth. Nina said it depended on how you looked at it. She brought up how Michael didn’t care enough to let Willow talk to him about the kids.

She also warned that the court would hear how Willow had been the only one there for the children. Carly didn’t respond right away, but her face said everything. The conversation ended with both women knowing they were going to war in court, and that the gloves were off.

