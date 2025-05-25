General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 26 to May 30, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first aired on April 1, 1963, and was created by Frank and Doris Hursely. The show is set in the fictional Port Charles, New York, and focuses on the lives of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Spencer, and Cassadine families. General Hospital delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, and drama.

Ad

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from May 26, 2025, to May 30, 2025, reveal that things will get heated in Port Charles. Tracy Quartermaine will try to seek revenge on Drew Cain Quartermaine, and Michael Corinthos will be back in Port Charles. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer will end up spilling the secret about Giovanni Palmieri's parentage.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from May 26, 2025, and May 30, 2025

Ad

Trending

1) Tracy Quartermaine will try to exact revenge on Drew Cain Quartermaine

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Tracy Quartermaine will try her best to get back at Drew Cain Quartermaine for trying to frame her for the ketamine case. Tracy had wanted to work with him to rid Port Charles of Sonny Corinthos. However, he instead had planted a bottle of ketamine in her car and went over to the police station.

Ad

Ad

Due to this, Tracy was arrested on the red carpet at the Nurses Ball, and the incident had shocked her and everyone else in attendance. Drew will find out that Nina Reeves and Portia Robinson were the ones behind this, while Tracy will wait to be granted bail from jail. Spoilers reveal that Tracy might end up revealing to the entire town that he had had an affair with Nina Reeves.

Ad

2) Michael Corinthos will potentially be back in Port Charles

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of the show reveal that Michael Corinthos will potentially come back to Port Charles. Tracy Quartermaine and Carly Spencer will work together to make sure that Michael receives full custody of Wiley Corinthos and Amelia Corinthos. Together, they hope to defeat Willow Tait in the custody battle.

Ad

On the May 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital, viewers saw Michael Corinthos traveling to Port Charles in a private plane. Spoilers reveal that Willow Tait will be extremely shocked to learn that her estranged husband is back in town. Things might completely get reversed in his favor in the courthouse for the custody battle, since Michael is expected to attend the hearings.

3) Lulu Spencer will spill the details of Giovanni Palmieri's parentage

Ad

In the upcoming week's episodes of the soap opera, Lulu Spencer will be shown forcing Lois Cerullo to spill the secret regarding Giovanni Palmieri's parentage. Spoilers indicate that Lulu will disclose that Brook Lynn Quartermaine's biological son, whom she had given up for adoption long ago, is actually Giovanni.

Ad

Both Brook and Dante Falconeri will be shocked to discover that they have been living under the same roof as their long-lost son for a while now. In addition to this, Lois Cerullo will face a lot of backlash from the residents of Port Charles, and Giovanni will also be on the receiving end of emotional turmoil.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC and stream episodes on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More