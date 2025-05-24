General Hospital weekly preview sees Dante confront Lulu, Michael reunite with Jason, and Nina turn to Sonny

The week of May 26, 2025, on General Hospital is likely to find emotional upheaval as the Corinthos family rejoices in Michael's return. At the same time, there is confusion and anguish over Gio's parentage reveal. Dante will question Lulu about her role in this disclosure. Meanwhile, Michael will have a detailed catching up to do with Jason, while Nina asks Sonny to convince Michael of a custody compromise.

The past few episodes of General Hospital built up towards Gio's parentage disclosure, while preparing for the Nurses Ball for the year. Lucy and the other residents practised for the show with Gio as one of the star performers. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn was seen remembering her son's birthday, while Lulu dug out all possible information related to Gio's birth.

At the glitzy event, Lulu confronted Lois about the long-kept secret. While Lois admitted to Lulu's allegations, Gio overheard, went onto the stage and smashed his violin as a tribute to his biological parents. This created a mayhem leaving too many questions. At the same time, Michael crashed the event, hugged Wiley and took him home, to Willow's panic.

As always, General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, will continue to present the unexpected twists of relationship dynamics in the fictional Port Charles city.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Dante has questions for Lulu

Thursday's episode, dated May 22, 2025, saw Gio announcing the names of his biological parents, Brook Lynn and Dante, and smashing his violin. While Brook Lynn realized her mother's lies, Dante was clueless about why his name was mentioned. Cody took him aside and told him about BLQ's teenage pregnancy after their camp.

The upcoming week will see both Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn coming to terms with the truth. While Dante will be angry with BLQ and Lois, he will need to fill in many gaps in information. On one hand, he will consider reaching out to his so-far-unknown son, Gio, while on the other, he will have questions for Lulu.

He will eventually get to know that Lulu went around collecting evidence about Gio's parentage and was advised by many to leave things alone. As such, Dante will likely storm into Lulu cornering her. He may want to know why she didn't open up to him earlier with the information that she held.

General Hospital: Michael has a meaningful meeting with Jason

Michael Corinthos, recast with Rory Gibson, returned to General Hospital on Friday's episode, dated May 23, 2025. The coming week will find him surrounded by love and welcome from his family and friends. After the initial reunion and euphoria, Michael will start taking cognizance of the latest happenings in town.

He will meet Jason and get updates on Sasha's pregnancy, Sonny's recent surgery, and Carly's move to bring the court cases forward. Since Jason has been pretending to be the father of Sasha's baby for all this time, Michael must make some definitive decisions about the next steps. Jason will also advise Willow against following Michael.

Michael will be seen meeting Sasha later in the week. After enquiring about her health, he will table a request for Sasha's consideration. Whether that affects his unborn baby and his court cases, remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Nina considers another option

Recently, Nina and Carly had a fallout after the former learned that Carly had placed a request for the change in the custody hearing dates. Finding out that their collaboration was a one-way traffic, a hurt Nina informed Sonny and Willow about Carly's actions on Monday's episode, dated May 19, 2025. Moreover, she threatened Carly that if Michael lost his children in the battle, it would be on Carly.

However, things changed with Michael's return to town. Firstly, he took Wiley home from the Nurses Ball venue, disregarding the child's mother, Willow. Because of this, Willow's argument about Michael being the absentee parent will not hold water in the court.

As such, Nina is worried that Willow may lose her children to Michael in the custody battle. She will reach out to Sonny for help. She may ask her former spouse to convince Michael to compromise. She will remind him that she was always advocating compromise, and Sonny knows that is the best solution for the children.

While his children will remain the top priority for Michael, now that he is back, whether he will be ready to solve things without any retribution remains to be seen. Stay tuned to General Hospital as the upcoming week showcases the chaos around Gio and Michael.

