General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 26 to 30, 2025

Port Charles is sizzling with revelations on General Hospital's current storyline after Gio's parentage was disclosed. Moreover, Michael Corinthos is back home from his treatment. With Gio's situation likely to raise confrontations among many residents, the atmosphere will be volatile. To add to the heated environment, Michael may get into righting many wrongs.

The previous episodes of General Hospital showed the town enjoying its annual event, the Nurses Ball for 2025. Gio played the violin as one of the star performers of the event. As the glitzy performances were shown, Lulu confronted Lois about Gio's parentage.

While Lois did not deny any of the allegations, Gio overheard from outside the door. In a reaction, he went on stage, named his biological parents and paid his tribute to them by smashing his instrument.

Elsewhere, Alexis revealed Ava's blackmail to Kristina, leaving the latter repentant for all her actions. Meanwhile, Drew's veiled threats opened a can of worms for Curtis, who directly asked his wife about any blackmail. Portia admitted to it and opened up to Curtis. However, a furious Curtis blamed her for destroying his beautiful family.

As expected, General Hospital will continue to entertain fans with edge-of-your-seat story arcs in the upcoming week of May 26, 2025. The long-running ABC daily soap will display the emotional drama as the characters clash or associate with each other.

General Hospital: Major spoilers from May 26 to May 30, 2025

Monday, May 26: Memorial Day break

General Hospital will take a break from its usual storyline to commemorate May 26, the federal holiday for Memorial Day. As such, ABC will air an old episode for the slot. The episode of November 26, 2024, featuring Lulu's escape from the hospital and returning to Port Charles with Cody, will be re-aired.

Tuesday, May 27: Some regrets and some definitive steps

Cody Bell will regret his alliance with Lulu after witnessing the agony and pain all around him. Both Dante and Book Lynn are his friends, and he is unhappy watching their misery. Meanwhile, Lois is at the centre of the shocking drama and will need to face accusations and questions from all around.

In the meantime, Rory Gibson's Michael, who gatecrashed the gala event to find a delighted Wiley rushing into his arms, before leaving for home with his son. An unnerved Willow will be seen fretting over Michael's return and his next move.

Wednesday, May 28: Reunions and reconciliations

On one hand, Michael will get a warm welcome from his family and friends. He will find himself surrounded by love. On the other hand, both Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn will want to reach out to their son, the one they never knew or recognized. Whether Gio will want to reconcile with his biological parents remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Nina is extra worried about the upcoming custody battle and her fallout with Carly. With Michael in town and taking Wiley with him, Nina is scared that Willow will lose her children. As such, she may consider reaching out to Sonny first and then Maxie to discuss her options.

Thursday, May 29: A lot of catching up and discussions

Now back home, Michael will likely want to catch up with Jason. They may discuss Sasha and her baby while planning how to go about the upcoming court hearings. Meanwhile, Sasha can be seen talking to Cody and offering some counselling on his guilt, on General Hospital.

Elsewhere, Gio's parents have a lot to wrap their heads around. While Brook Lynn will have an open chat with her father, who was unaware of her pregnancy, Dante will seek out Lulu. He may corner her with questions about her actions in the way this revelation played out.

Friday, May 30: Advice, analyses and strategies

Before the weekend on General Hospital, Alexis will meet both Kristina and Lucky as she updates them about her situation. They may discuss some options to get out of the blackmail. Meanwhile, Ava will have some guidance for Nina. Elsewhere, Elizabeth will meet her mother, and they will talk about the latest happenings in town.

In the meantime, Michael will meet Sasha Gilmore to inquire after her health. They will discuss the baby's condition before Michael makes a request. While it is as yet unclear, it may be about holding on till his custody case is finalized. Alternatively, Michael may request her to officially get together with him.

Continue watching General Hospital to find out how Port Charles responds to Gio's revelation and Michael's return.

