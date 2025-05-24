General Hospital weekly update (May 19 to 23, 2025): Nina and Carly fight, while Gio reveals the truth about his parents 

General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York. The soap opera revolves around the most affluent families of Port Charles, blending medical drama with romance, crime, and personal struggles. Since its debut in 1963, it has become a staple of daytime television, known for its dramatic twists and evolving storylines across generations.

This past week on General Hospital, from May 19 to 23, 2025, the Nurses Ball brought high drama and deep revelations. The week started with a slap fight between Carly and Nina and ended with a shocking revelation of a teenage pregnancy.

In Port Charles, Lulu Spencer issued an ultimatum while Dante struggled with the news. Portia Robinson asked for forgiveness from Curtis Ashford, and Tracy Quartermaine was arrested. The past week on the daytime soap opera General Hospital was full of surprises.

Did Nina slap Carly on the General Hospital?

Yes, Nina and Carly got into a physical fight over the custody battle of their grandchildren, while the parents, Willow and Michael, fight in court. Nina walked into Carly's place and asked if she had prearranged a meeting for custody with a lawyer. As the two women were talking, things got heated when the two of them commented on each other's parenting.

The heated conversation turned into a literal fist fight, and Josslyn came and stopped them from going for each other's throats. Nina walked about and warned her that she would not let her win this. Later, Nina showed up at the rehearsal place with a bruised face and told Willow that Carly had attacked her.

Lulu confronts Lois, and Gio smashes his violin on General Hospital

During the Nurse's ball, Gio gave an amazing performance with the violin. After performing his first set, he was seen backstage preparing for his second act. In a dressing room, Lulu confronted Lois about her secret. Lois was the one who gave up Brook Lyn's son for adoption, and Lulu threatens to reveal this to Gio.

Gio, who was backstage preparing for his second act, overheard their conversation. As he walked on the stage, he revealed that he was the son of Brook Lyn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri, who gave him up and never reclaimed him.

Why did Tracy get arrested on the red carpet?

On General Hospital, Tracy Quartermaine, who wanted to make an entrance at the red carpet at the Nurses Ball, surely made a controversial exit. While walking on the carpet, she asked Lulu and Brook Lyn to walk by her side, and the two politely declined the offer as they wanted to walk with their partners.

However, just as Harrison and Brook Lynn were about to leave, he received a call from his superior, Mac Scorpio. Though visibly shocked by what he heard, he remained composed. He then walked onto the red carpet and asked Tracy if they could speak privately. Ecstatic to be in front of the camera, Tracy grabbed the mic and insisted that whatever it was could wait.

After much back and forth, he finally decided to cuff her on the red carpet. He revealed that she was being arrested on suspicion of drugging Congressman Drew Cain.

Viewers can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

