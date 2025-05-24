What to expect from Monday’s episode of General Hospital (May 26, 2025)?

Last week of General Hospital ended with everything in Port Charles flipped upside down. Gio stood on stage at the Nurses Ball and told the guests that Brook Lynn and Dante were his parents who gave him away. He smashed his violin and stormed out, leaving chaos behind. Dante found out from Cody that Brook had his child at Camp Martha.

Meanwhile, Carly refused Drew and Willow’s custody proposal. Moments later, Michael returned, and Wiley ran to him onstage, yelling “Daddy” and leaving with him. Olivia and Ned were stunned, Lois disappeared, and Tracy walked out of the PCPD after being bailed out by Diane.

The next episode of General Hospital is set to air on May 26, 2025. In the coming week, Michael will take Wiley home, and Willow will be left rattled. Tracy will start plotting her revenge, and Carly may become her unexpected ally.

Dante will begin searching for Brook and Lois, demanding the rest of the truth. Olivia and Ned will try to reach Brook but may hit a wall. Gio will avoid everyone, unsure where he fits now. Meanwhile, Drew will double down on his strategy, unaware that his affair with Nina is close to coming out.

Everything to expect from the May 26, 2025 episode of General Hospital

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On Monday, General Hospital will begin with Michael bringing Wiley home, and Willow will struggle with what just happened. She will not expect Michael to return so soon or for Wiley to run straight into his arms without hesitation.

Drew will try to calm her down, but Willow will remain shaken. She will realize that Michael’s return changes everything, especially with the custody hearing coming up on June 2. She will also start questioning Drew’s actions and his alliance with Nina, which may start to come to light sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Carly and Tracy will have a private meeting. Tracy will offer Carly a deal, that is, an information about Drew and Nina’s affair in exchange for Carly’s help in taking them down. Carly will consider the deal, especially since it could help Michael win custody of Wiley and Amelia.

Tracy will also start laying out a plan to get back at Drew for planting ketamine in her car and getting her arrested during the Nurses Ball. She will also take steps to leak the affair at the right moment.

Later on General Hospital, Dante will try to track down Brook Lynn and Lois. He will want answers about why no one told him that Gio was his son. Dante will also question how long Lois has known the truth and why she let him live under the same roof as Gio without saying anything. Olivia will attempt to reach Brook Lynn but will not get a response. Ned will push Lois to come forward, but she may stay quiet for now.

Gio, who's dealing with too much to process at once, will avoid the Quartermaines and Dante. He will isolate himself and refuse to speak with anyone. Trina and Joss may try to check on him, but he will stay distant.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Drew will meet with a lawyer to prepare for the custody hearing. He will assume that Michael’s sudden return is only temporary and that Carly is bluffing. He will be confident about winning, even as things shift around him.

Meanwhile, Nina will remain in the background, but spoilers suggest that her name will come up again once Tracy starts hinting at what she knows. By the end of the episode, the battle lines will start forming. Michael will be back in the picture, Drew will double down, and Willow will find herself stuck in the middle of something she can’t control.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

