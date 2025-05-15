"Loving the warmer side of Tracy" — General Hospital viewers gear up for Tracy’s epic and hilarious performance ahead of Nurse Ball 2025

General Hospital is one of America's longest-running and most beloved daytime soap operas, captivating audiences since its debut in 1963. Set in the fictional city of Port Charles, the show revolves around the dramatic lives of doctors and residents. With its iconic characters, ever-evolving plotlines, and emotional depth, General Hospital continues to deliver heart-pounding twists that keep viewers coming back day after day.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, fans of the soap opera are liking the warmer side of the morally gray character, Tracy Quatermaine. In a discussion pot started on Facebook, a fan by the name of Joanie Pantina commented,

"Loving the warmer side of Tracy. Writers are doing a great job with her!"

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/ @Lynette Pullin)

Joanie Pantina commented on a discussion Post started by Lynette Pullin on May 14, 2025, where Lynette posted a dancing photo of Tracy and captioned it with,

"I never do this but this made me laugh cant wait to see there performance"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Lynette Pullin)

While some fans of the General Hospital express their contentment and excitement for the upcoming nurse ball, saying,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Lynette Pullin)

On the other hand, some fans of the General Hospital were surprised to see Tracy's singing, while some exclaimed their love for the character,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Lynette Pullin)

Here's everything to know about General Hospital's nurse ball

The Nurse Ball, a fan favorite charity event of the soap opera, was started by Lucy Coe in 1994 to raise awareness for HIV and funds for research on HIV and AIDS. The event was hosted at the Metro Court Hotel, and ever since, it has become an annual event in Port Charles.

The daytime soap opera General Hospital announced its Nurse Ball celebration this year. The soap also announced it on an Instagram post, posted on April 2, 2025. The post was captioned with,

"The glitz and glamour returns to Port Charles this May. Dress to impress, as they say, and prepare for a week of excitement, drama, and a whole lot of costume changes. 🥂 Don't miss it! #GH #GeneralHospital"

On this year's Nurses Ball, Tracy decided to surprise and outshine everyone with her singing and dancing skills.

Here's what else is happening with Tracy Quatermaine

Apart from preparing for the nurse's ball on the soap opera, she has partnered with Drew and Sidwell to take over Port Charles. As fans saw in the previous episodes, Sonny is planning to leave the mob world; to do that, he has to transfer his piers to Sidwell. When Sonny discussed this matter with Jason, he stated having second thoughts.

As Jason thought that giving up their position in Port Charles would not only alter power dynamics but could also pose a threat to their families. On the other hand, Tracy called Jason to meet her at the Metro Court, where she assigned him to find her great-grandson, Gio, who has just arrived at Port Charles. Gio is the son of Dante and BLQ. Brook Lyn gave her son up for adoption at birth, as she was just a teenager when she gave birth.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC or Hulu

