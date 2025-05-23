"The flash drive is loaded" — General Hospital fans call out Drew’s downfall as Curtis prepares to press play

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 19, 2025, Curtis recorded Drew's threats and kept the audio with him. Curtis also confronted Drew about blackmailing Portia. When the latter tried to defend himself, Curtis said no one cared about what he said.

However, Drew insisted that he had everything under control. When Drew left, Curtis revealed the recording of their conversation, intending to use it to protect Portia or bring Drew down.

While addressing the ongoing storyline in the daily soap, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Curtis' actions. Viewers predicted that Curtis may press play, and speculated on Drew's downfall.

One fan, Gethro Dorcent, posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 20, 2025, saying no one could save Drew when Curtis uses the recording. Gethro stated:

"No amount of posturing is gonna save him when Curtis presses play. The flash drive is loaded. The stakes are high. And Drewfus? He’s one dramatic gasp away from a complete storyline collapse."

A Facebook post about Drew's downfall (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post, voicing their thoughts about Drew's downfall. Netizens wondered if the recording would backfire on Portia.

More fan reactions about Drew (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Drew being overthrown. While a fan predicted that something would happen at the Nurses' Ball, another fan wondered whether Curtis was willing to ruin Portia in his attempt to bring Drew down.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Curtis and Drew on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Curtis met Drew and confronted him about blackmailing Portia. He recorded their conversation and kept it with him later in shutting Drew down. On the other hand, Drew seemed reluctant and tried to defend himself, saying he had it all under control.

During the May 19, 2025, episode, Curtis refused to listen to Drew's excuses. He told Drew that nobody cared about what he said after what happened with the s*x worker. When Drew left, Curtis pulled his phone out and listened to the recording. It was revealed that he was preparing to use it later to bring Drew down or protect Portia.

In the May 21, 2025, episode, Curtis was furious when he discovered that Portia was hiding Drew's blackmail scheme from him. He considered walking away from his marriage because Portia was keeping secrets from him, leaving the future of their relationship uncertain.

Other major developments in the storyline

In the May 22 episode, Gio overheard Lulu telling Lois that he was Brook Lynn and Dante's biological son. Gio had a major public breakdown when he realized that his entire life had been a lie.

Unable to digest the shocking truth about his parentage, Gio smashed his violin on the Nurses' Ball stage and walked away, leaving everyone shocked.

Meanwhile, Lucy announced the special guest's performance at the Nurses' Ball. She introduced YDE (also known as Breanna Nicole Yde), an actress and musical artist. YDE appeared on the stage and performed her song titled Old Her, captivating the audience.

Later, Curtis informed Portia that their marriage was over. He made it clear that he was furious and disappointed with Portia for keeping secrets from him. She apologized and begged Curtis not to leave, but he remained skeptical.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

