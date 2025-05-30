I firmly believe Nina just found the most dangerous secret on General Hospital — and she has no idea

Secrets are poised to spill out on General Hospital as enemies hold private intel with the potential of jeopardizing many lives. This involves the current dramatic story arc involving Michael's homecoming and pending custody hearings. And Nina may soon find herself at the centre of it all.

While initially wanting to separate Drew from her daughter, Nina now wants Willow to win the battle against Michael. In such a situation, her discovery about Sasha's baby can change the course of the future story arcs. Longtime fans like me wonder how far Nina will go to save her daughter's life at the risk of spoiling her own future in the process.

Meanwhile, the other major arc on General Hospital, rocking Port Charles, involves Gio and his shocking parentage. Both the parents and Gio are hit by the stunning revelation. While Brook Lynn and Dante are trying to reach out to their son, Gio is avoiding contact with both the Quartermaine and the Corinthos families. While he has a friend in Emma, he is afraid to trust people after this blow.

Meanwhile, Lulu and Cody are repentant for their actions in bringing the Gio parentage forward. After Dante accuses Lulu of causing much heartache around town, the two decide never to be friends again. Elsewhere, Laura and Liz catch up about all events, unaware of Lucky's involvement in keeping Kristina's secret.

As expected, General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, will continue to bring forth the tussles and allegiances of the various characters in its storyline.

General Hospital: What is up with Nina's current position?

Nina Reeves was collaborating with Carly Spencer to drive a wedge between her daughter and her beau. However, her ally secretly pushed the custody dates forward, trying to get Michael's children out of Drew's home. When Nina learnt about Carly's sneaky move against her daughter, the two had a catfight and a fallout.

Following this, Nina encouraged her daughter, Willow Corinthos, to fight the case. The Congressman appointed a shrewd attorney, Ric Lansing, to legally represent her. However, their plan to paint Michael as the absconding parent fell through with the Corinthos scion's unexpected return and claiming his children back with a temporary custody order.

While Nina discussed her dire situation with Maxie, she got the brilliant idea to ask the bartender at Brown Dog about Sasha's partner on the night of her conception. With a fat bribe, the bartender confirmed that Michael, and not Jason, was with Sasha when she went to her suite. Now Nina is armed with potent information about Sasha's pregnancy.

General Hospital: What could be Nina's strategy with the new intel?

As General Hospital fans have realized, in Wednesday's episode, dated May 28, 2025, Nina acquired a strong card to play in Michael's custody battle. While Sasha will be under oath, she will lie to keep up with the pretences, as will Jason. However, if Nina discloses Sasha's lies, Michael will be proven to have cheated on Willow.

Considering Michael's argument against Willow is about her infidelity, the disclosure of his similar action will spoil his case. However, if Nina exposes Sasha's baby's paternity, the latter will bring out Nina's affair with Drew. Moreover, if Sasha talks to Maxie about Nina's reveal, the latter will realize when this happened. Incidentally, Maxie also knows about Nina and Drew's past.

Meanwhile, Sasha and Maxie are not the only people who know about Nina's dark secrets. Tracy and Ned know as well. If Tracy learns about Sasha and Michael's connection and Nina's plan to hurt her grandson and his baby, Tracy will tear into Nina. She may use her knowledge as a weapon to silence Nina.

On the other hand, Nina is seeking her friend, Ava Jerome's, advice. Ava may warn Nina against opening up in court and making herself vulnerable. Expert in blackmail herself, Ava may ask Nina to use the information prudently. As such, Nina may use the information to coerce Michael into backing out of total custody.

With so many different options before her, I think Nina will be worried about the one which may backfire on her. Whatever route the storyline takes, I suspect Nina's recently acquired intel will play a major role in the upcoming custody battles on General Hospital. Stay tuned to ABC to get the latest updates on the Michael-Willow war coming up.

